A Look At The Fresh Ice Event In NHL 26 HUT

The first event of NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team is live now for those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition of the game.

The Fresh Ice Event is live until Friday Sept. 12, the worldwide release of the game.

All cards for the event are pictured in the video below.

The five master set cards are 84 overall Matthew Tkachuk, Tyler Seguin, Morgan Rielly, Brock Faber, and Logan Thompson.

Each card can be built by trading in any three 81-83 overall Fresh Ice cards and any two additional 81-83 cards.

Some of the master set items are available in Wildcard Mode if you are looking to try one out.

An 82 overall account bound Mikael Granlund is available for completing five sets.

There are four Fresh Ice Collectible Sets including a 1/1 for a 75+ card that can only be used once. Players can then trade in five, 15, and 30 collectibles for a 75+, 77+ and 81 overall card respectively.

Collectibles can be acquire by completing moments, objectives, and sets.

NHL 26's worldwide release is set for Sept. 12. It can be purchased here.

