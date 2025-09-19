Check My Game Week 2 In NHL 26 HUT

Week 2 of the Check My Game Event is now live in NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team.

The master set cards in the Check My Game Week 2 Event are 85 overall Auston Matthews, Erik Karlsson, Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak, and Mikhail Sergachev. These cards can be built by trading in any three 82-84 CMG cards and any two additional 82-84 cards.

The 12 new CMG base cards are led by 84 overall Andrei Svechnikov and Shane Wright and 83 overall Kieffer Sherwood and Michael Bunting.

Check My Game Collectibles can be traded in for a 76, 78, 80, 82, or 84 overall card.

There are five new HUT Moments that can earn players coin, two 78 overall players, and a random 80 overall CMG card.

Additionally, there are eight CMG objectives that earn players 19 collectibles, an 80 overall BND player, and an 82 overall Sean Kuraly if completed. Wildcard has also refreshed with the chance to earn CMG collectibles.

