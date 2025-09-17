First Team Of The Week In NHL 26 HUT

The first Team of the Week and new Captains and Check My Game cards are live in NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team.

The first TOTW is led by an 85 overall Juraj Slafkovsky and 82 overall Arturs Silovs, Marco Rossi, Tyson Foerster, Daemon Hunt, and Justin Barron.

An 82 overall TOTW choice pack requires players to trade in any four 80-82 overall cards, the 85 Slafkovsky can be built by trading in five 82 overall TOTW cards.

Also new are an 85 overall Captains J.T. Miller, six KalPa cards to celebrate their defending Liiga title, and six new Check My Game cards.

Running a KalPa forward line will earn you a +1 overall boost to all cards while running a defense pair earns a +5 AP boost. This is the same as the Lulea release yesterday.

All new cards are pictured in the video above.

