Free 85 Overall Spotlight Sam Bennett Available In NHL 26 HUT

An 85 overall Sam Bennett is available in Hockey Ultimate Team as part of NHL 26's Chel Week.

Players need to trade in 25 Spotlight Collectibles in order to acquire the card. The set is available for seven days.

There are nine new HUT Moments that will grant players 25 collectibles if completed. There are two rookie moments, two semi-pro, three pro, one all-star, and one superstar level difficulty.

Players can also trade in cards in exchange for collectibles. These trade in sets include eight 75/76 overall cards for one collectible, six 77/78 overall cards for two collectibles, and six 79/80 cards for three collectibles.

These moments are beatable and are worth completing for the card. Players can also completed 8/9 moments and use the trade in sets to acquire the card if having difficulty with the final moment.

The 85 Bennett is pictured below.

NHL 26's worldwide release is set for Sept. 12. It can be purchased here.

For more NHL Gaming news make sure you bookmark The Hockey News Gaming Site or follow our Google News Feed.