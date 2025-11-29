New TOTW, Champs And Centennial Cards In NHL 26 HUT

New Team of the Week, HUT Champs, Centennial cards, and moments have been added to NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team.

The prize of the new TOTW is 88 overall Nico Hischier, he costs any five 85 overall Team of the Week cards. There is an 85 overall TOTW choice pack that costs three 83-84 TOTW card and one 82 card.

The new TOTW weekly objectives are worth completing, it earns you an 85 overall TOTW card. There are also new Moments available.

For the Chel Week Sets, players can trade in any three 78 and 79 overall cards for an 82 Chel Week card. You can then trade 82 Dan Girardi, 82 Andrew Shaw, and 83 Slava Kozlov for one of the three 86 overall Chel Week Brad Richards cards.

The HUT Champs prizes are 88 and 87 overall Henri Richard for finishing top 100 or winning 10 games respectively.

The new Combo Nexus cards are led by 87 overall Jamie Benn, 86 overall Bryan Rust, and 85 overall Wyatt Johnston and Jake McCabe.

Meanwhile, Jaromir Jagr's Centennial Chel Week card received a +1 upgrade.