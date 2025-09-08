NHL 26 Chel Week Live Now

NHL 26's inaugural Chel Week has begun in Hockey Ultimate Team.

Chel Week is new to NHL 26 and will begin a trend of new five-day content in HUT.

The four new Cult Superstar cards are 84 overall Nazem Kadri, Jaccob Slavin, Jacob Trouba, and Tom Wilson. They can be unlocked by trading in any three 81-83 overall Chel Week cards and any two additional 81-83 cards.

All new Chel Week cards are pictured below.

Chel week for this week of early access will include new line combinations Sept. 9, a limited time set and WOC release Sept. 10, an 85 overall card unlockable through moments on Sept. 11, and a fan vote Sept. 12.

A free BND 81 overall Chel Week card is available in the HUT store.

An 81 overall Chel week card can be built by trading in any five 78-80 overall cards.

NHL 26's worldwide release is set for Sept. 12. It can be purchased here.

