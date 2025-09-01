NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team Breakdown

EA SPORTS NHL officially released their breakdown of what is new in NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team, we dove into the video below.

Like Franchise Mode in NHL 25 the HUT menu has received a UI overhaul that requires less clicks and scrolling. It will also feature the top player from your team on the home page.

There will be new content releases five days a week in NHL 26 with a new program dubbed Chel Week that will include new objectives, cards, and a community vote.

Rivals and Squad Battles have been removed from HUT and replaced with Ranked.

Ranked is a ladder system with divisions that will reset every season. Players can not be relegated once they reach a new division, this should help prevent the sandbagging that has been seen in HUT in previous games.

Division tiers have their own rewards ladders, players must reach the Qualifications Division to qualify for HUT Champs. Those who reach Ultimate Rank will receive a unique jersey each season that shows they reached the top rank.

Team building has been revamped in NHL 26 with the introduction of combinations, this will give you an overall boost for having players from the same team or country. This will help players who love making theme teams.

There will also be a salary cap that players must abide by. If the cap ultimately leads to players building unique teams and less meta cards it will be a win for HUT players.

Every season there will be new Captains, Rookies, Heroes, and Icons.

For offline HUT players there is a new Cup Chase mode, this consists of an 18 game schedule with two best-of-three playoff rounds. This mode has its own reward path but contributes to your overall XP Path.

For early access players there is a Fresh ICE HUT Event with five master set players, Brock Faber, Morgan Rielly, Matthew Tkachuk, Tyler Seguin, and Logan Thompson.

EA SPORTS NHL gave players an early look at 12 new Heroes and Icons.

The full list of the players and their attributes can be seen here.

NHL 26 is set to release Sept. 12, those who pre-order the deluxe edition get access Sept. 5.

For more NHL Gaming news make sure you bookmark The Hockey News Gaming Site or follow our Google News Feed.