Season 1 In NHL 26 HUT

Season 1 of Hockey Ultimate Team is officially underway in NHL 26.

One of the biggest HUT content drops players have ever received, there are new Check My Game, Icons, Heroes, Rookies, Captains, XP, and Ranked cards that have been added.

40+ of the new cards are in the video below.

The master set cards in the Check My Game Event are 85 overall Brent Burns, Igor Shesterkin, Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin, and Matthew Tkachuk. These cards can be built by trading in any three 82-84 CMG cards and any two additional 82-84 cards.

The base CMG cards are led by 84 overall Will Cuylle and Jonathan Toews in his return to HUT.

There are Check My Game moments, objectives, and Wildcard XP tiers players can use to acquire players and collectibles. The collectibles can be used to build an 84, 82, or 80 overall player.

The three new Icons are 86 overall Joe Sakic, Dominik Hasek, and Paul Coffey. The three new Heroes are Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Doug Gilmour, and Dan Boyle.

You must trade in three 83-85 alumni for an Icon. The Heroes cost three 81-83 alumni.

The three new Rookie cards are 84 overall Jordan Binnington, Quinn Hughes, and Sidney Crosby. Players who completed the Jump Start Objectives in NHL 25 will receive a free 82 overall Calder Cup card in the HUT store. This card can be traded-in along with any two 81+ cards to earn a Rookie choice pack. The rookies can also be built for any five 81-83 cards.

There are also new Captains and XP cards. The XP path has reset and can be completed by earning 740,000 XP. Completing tier 60 will earn players and 87 overall Macklin Celebrini.

There are also 85 overall cards available for moving up ranks in ranked play.

The HUT content in NHL 25 was often lackluster but we are off to a fantastic start in NHL 26. This is one of the best release days in HUT history and has a little something for everyone.

For more NHL Gaming news make sure you bookmark The Hockey News Gaming Site or follow our Google News Feed.