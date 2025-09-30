The NHL 26 HUT Fantasy Hockey Saga Explained

The Fantasy Event has unveiled in NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team to much controversy.

As in previous games, Fantasy Hockey forwards receive a +1 overall boost when they score in real life and defensemen receive a +2 boost per goal.

Fantasy Hockey master set players include Brady Skjei, Devon Toews, Kris Letang, Jamie Benn, Jared Spurgeon, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Mat Barzal, Brayden Schenn, Brenden Gallagher, and Taylor Hall.

32 cards in total were released. All fantasy cards are pictured in the video above.

Each fantasy card costs 40 Fantasy Collectibles, or players can choose a random BND card for 16 collectibles.

3x fantasy collectibles cost two 84 overall cards and three 83 overall cards, 2x collectibles cost 11 82 and 81 overall cards combined, and 1x collectible costs 15 80 overall cards. This means one Fantasy Hockey card costs 600 80 overall cards, 120 82 & 100 81, and 39 84 overall cards plus 26 83 overall cards.

These are insane prices for any card and are unrealistic for HUT players, especially those who do not spend any additional money on the game.

The event prompted lots of backlash from the community and critical responses from creators Nasher, No Sleeves, and Thrash, among others.

EA SPORTS NHL released a statement on Saturday following the complaints acknowledging they have heard the feedback and note they will add new ways to earn collectibles and will make adjustments.

After how the event was unveiled I am skeptical that it will be adjusted in a way that will win back the confidence of HUT players. HUT had great momentum following a massive content release for the first event, this event is not a good follow up and comes across as a money grab.

For more NHL Gaming news make sure you bookmark The Hockey News Gaming Site or follow our Google News Feed.