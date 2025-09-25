SHL: Norwegian Top Prospect Ready for Debut

Norway looks to have another star in the making in Niklas Aaram-Olsen. The forward, now playing with Örebro in Sweden, has dressed for two SHL games so far. With injuries on the roster, the draft-eligible prospect could now be in line for ice time on Thursday.

“He might get some shifts tomorrow (Thursday), we’ll see. He will travel with us at least,” says Örebro’s SHL coach Niklas Eriksson to the Örebro newspaper Nerikes Allehanda.

Niklas Aaram-Olsen has opened his junior season with three goals in as many games. Already last year, as a 16-year-old, he looked right at home at the U20 level, putting up a respectable 23 goals and 41 points in 42 games.

Aaram-Olsen is an offensively minded winger with strong puckhandling skills. He’s at his best on the power play, where he can threaten with a quick, accurate shot. He also has the skating ability to push play forward, rarely holding onto the puck for long as he often looks to ramp up the pace. His skating speed and decision-making will be further tested in the SHL, providing more answers about Aaram-Olsen’s ceiling.

As the new season gets underway, The Hockey News International continues its look at 40 draft-eligible prospects to keep an eye on in Sweden. This is part three of four, highlighting several intriguing dark horses who could play their way into the draft conversation.

Örebro head coach Niklas Eriksson likes what he sees in Aaram-Olsen. He does stress, however, that it’s not easy to make the leap from the junior level to senior hockey. Hockey attracts large crowds in Sweden, but junior hockey hasn’t really taken off. That makes the step especially big, from empty junior arenas to an SHL arena with several thousand fans.

“A really promising player. It’s valuable for him to be on the bench both for a home game and an away game. We’ve seen with many of these young guys coming up in recent years that it’s useful for them to be part of the preparations and everything that comes with it. It’s a different thing than playing junior hockey in front of 200 people,” says Niklas Eriksson.

