Sweden WJAC Preview with Head Coach Johan Rosén

The World Junior A Challenge is here, offering another chance to see draft-eligible players on the international stage. Sweden won the Five Nations tournament in November, a result highlighted by several standout prospects. Here, The Hockey News’ Jacob Smeds breaks down Sweden’s showing at the Five Nations and looks ahead to next week’s tournament with the team’s head coach, Johan Rosén.

Offensive play and line combinations

Sweden got off to a fantastic start in the Five Nations last month, with several players making an immediate impact in the opening game against Czechia. They jumped out to a 3–0 lead just six minutes in. Among the standouts were Axel Elofsson, the most productive offensive defenseman at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and Wiggo Sörensson, who was making his debut at the international level.

“Axel Elofsson could have scored three or four goals; something happened almost every shift he played. Wiggo Sörensson was also very good, especially in the first two games when we had more space against Switzerland and the Czech Republic. On a bigger ice surface, his skating and touch become even more valuable,” said head coach Johan Rosén.







Another player who has stood out in domestic play is Alexander Command. He’s had an excellent fall, recording 12 goals and 26 points in 26 games. Even without the puck, Command does impressive work and is often the one digging it out of the corners for his linemates. Sweden’s head coach Johan Rosén liked what he saw from Command at the Five Nations tournament, as well as from the players around him.

“Command was one of the players who really grew during the tournament. He brought both skill and physicality, and that created more space for Nordmark and Bartholdsson. Early in the tournament, the line played a bit too individually, but in the last two games they found the chemistry I had hoped for from the start. When Command drives the puck straight to the net, the entire line reaches a different level of pressure. That’s also when Nordmark and Bartholdsson are able to play at their best.”

Sweden’s second line of Elton Hermansson, Wiggo Sörensson, and Max Isaksson also impressed throughout the tournament.

“Isaksson had a more offensive role here than he did at the Hlinka tournament. Bosse Meijer moved down and played more of a third-line role with Ludvig Andersson, which gave Isaksson more room to attack. I think Max had a good tournament, but there is still more to get out of that line. There is a lot of puck possession because all three want the puck, and they need to find the right balance for the chemistry to really click.”

Isaksson is an interesting name on Sweden’s roster. He had a strong start to the season and was one of Sweden’s best players at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Since then, he has worn the “C” for the Swedish U-18 team. Johan Rosén shares his thoughts on Isaksson’s position and a potential move from center to the wing.

“I actually think he often does better as a winger. That way he avoids some of the defensive responsibilities and can focus more on the offensive side. He has size, physicality, and very strong puck-carrying ability, and as a winger he can use that without having to take on the same defensive load. At the same time, he is flexible. He can play center, but in offensive roles I see him as more natural on the wing.”

A successful penalty kill

Sweden’s penalty kill was highly impressive, with players like 2027 NHL Draft prospect Olle Karlsson and Hampus Zirath, along with 2026 eligibles Lucas Rosander and Ludvig Andersson, standing out.

“They are magnificent on the penalty kill. They fully embrace the role, sacrifice themselves, skate the opposition into the ground, and sometimes even manage to create offense out of a defensive assignment. That kind of thing is invaluable in international tournaments. Olle Karlsson, Lucas Rosander, Hampus Zirath, and Ludvig Andersson were all central to our PK play.”

“We introduced an entirely new PK setup so we could switch between two systems. It worked very well, and we finished at over 90 percent overall. The players adapted to the change quickly. It is a testament to both their hockey intelligence and their work ethic.”¨

Forward Lucas Rosander was a defensive pillar throughout the tournament, but he got a chance in a more offensive role when Wiggo Sörensson left the final game with an injury.

“I previously viewed him as more of a defensive center, but he surprised in a positive way offensively. He stepped in and contributed right away when we needed him, especially after a few players went down against the U.S. It was valuable to see that he actually has more offensive touch than we might have expected.”

Depth and competition on defense

Ahead of the November tournament, Malte Gustafsson, one of the team’s key defensemen, had to withdraw. In his place came Måns Gudmundsson, who impressed over the four games Sweden played.

“Måns grew a lot over the week. He was a bit cautious at first, but he asserted himself more as the tournament went on. On the power play, he moved the puck well, found the right pace, and gave us better structure. Gudmundsson’s right-handed shot also fits well alongside Nordmark, who is a brilliant playmaker.”

For the next tournament, Gudmundsson remains in the lineup and Gustafsson has returned from injury. Sweden also brings in Hjalmar Cilthe, who had a promising Hlinka Gretzky Cup as a defensive defenseman. All three players stand 6-foot-2 or taller, giving Sweden’s blue line an added dimension.

“Hjalmar coming in makes us even stronger physically. He had a good tournament at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and brings size and strength. We have many defensemen who have developed well throughout the fall, so the competition will be tough, but that is exactly how we want it.”

At the goaltending position, Tam and Törnblom performed very well in the November tournament. How do you view the competition between them?

“Both of them gave us a chance to win every game. We allowed only three goals in the first three matches, which is a real sign of strength. This was their first tournament at this level, but they handled the pressure and nerves impressively well.”

Viggo Tamm and Douglas Nilsson will get the chance in goal at the World Junior A Challenge. Nilsson was part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster but played only one game, serving as the backup behind Milo Tjärnlund.

“I want to see more from Douglas. He had a tough start and only got one game, but the potential is there. At the same time, the competition is extremely tough right now. Milo Tjärnlund in Rögle and Axel Göransson in Malmö have also done very well. We have one tournament left before the U-18 World Championship, which will be important for the overall evaluation.”

Adapting to international physical play

The international game presents a different challenge than domestic play. The level of competition when the top players from the U.S., Canada, and Sweden meet is tougher than what the players face in the Swedish U-20 league. The Swedish players got a taste of that intensity in their final game against the U.S. in November.

“It was new for many of our guys to face that level of chirping, provocation, and dirtier play. But I think we stood up really well. We kept our swagger, stood up for each other, and didn’t lose our discipline. Despite all the penalties in the first two periods, we still managed to turn the game around. It was a real test of character and one of the most important lessons from the tournament.”

What can that experience mean heading into the tournament in North America?

“A lot. It will be a smaller rink, their home ice, more physical play, and less time with the puck. It’s perfect for us to experience that already now. We will face several teams twice, and rivalries will start to build. It’s both valuable and developing for us.”

The World Junior A Challenge offers another chance to watch Sweden’s draft-eligible players against strong competition. Several Swedish players could be selected in the first round and are worth keeping a close eye on. Among them are defenseman Malte Gustafsson and forwards Marcus Nordmark and Alexander Command.

