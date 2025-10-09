Three More Teams Clinch Champions Hockey League Playoff Spots On Wednesday

Three more teams clinched playoff berths on Wednesday, leaving eight of the 16 spots up for still up for grabs on the Champions Hockey League’s sixth and final round of the regular season next week.

Kometa Brno (CZE) 0 – Ilves Tampere (FIN) 5

Ilves remains the CHL’s only perfect team after five games and regains the top seed after a convincing win in Czechia’s second city. Iivari Heikkinen led the offense with three points – all assists – and Roope Taponen made 17 saves for the shutout. Kometa could have clinched a playoff berth with a regulation win, but their fate will now be decided next week.

Odense Bulldogs (DEN) 2 – Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 1

Salzburg could have clinched with a regulation win, but instead the Danish champs picked up their second win of the competition and remain in contention heading into the final week. Kevin Karlsson assisted on both Odense goals and Niklas Lundström stopped 22 of 23 Salzburg shots.

SC Bern (SUI) 7 – Belfast Giants (EIHL) 0

Bern won big on home ice against the EIHL champs from Northern Ireland to nail down a playoff spot. Miro Aaltonen led the offense with four points and Emil Bemström scored twice, while goaltender Adam Reideborn made 17 saves for the shutout.

HC Bolzano (ITA) 2 – ERC Ingostadt (GER) 3

Bolzano entered the game trailing Ingolstadt by only a point and, playing on home ice, led 2-0 after one period. However, Ingolstadt scored twice in the second and once in the third to secure the regulation win and a playoff spot. Daniel Schmölz and Peter Abbandonato had two points each in a winning cause.

Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups (FRA) 7 – Lausanne HC (SUI) 4

In a matchup between two teams separated by just 200 km in the French and Swiss Alps, Lausanne led 4-2 early in the third. However, Lausanne’s curious CHL struggles continued as Grenoble stormed back with five straight goals to win. Ex-NHLer François Beauchemin scored twice for Grenoble, who jump up to 10th place with eight points, while Lausanne has been eliminated.

KAC Klagenfurt (AUT) 1 – GKS Tychy (POL) 4

Despite already having been eliminated from playoff contention, the Polish champs from Tychy recorded their first win of this CHL season and denied Klagenfurt an opportunity to clinch a spot. Klagenfurt led 1-0 after two periods but Mark Virtanen led the Tychy offense with three points and Czech goaltender Tomáš Fučík stopped 35 of 36 shots.

