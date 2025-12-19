14 NHL Drafted Players On Spengler Cup's U.S. Collegiate Selects Team

College Hockey Inc. has announced a list of 25 players that will form the roster of the U.S. Collegiate Selects at the upcoming Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

The roster includes nine players from the Big Ten, six from Hockey East, five from the NCHC, two each from the CCHA and ECAC Hockey, and one from Atlantic Hockey America. It also includes 17 Americans, six Canadians, one Slovak and one Latvian.

The Slovak is goaltender Adam Gajan, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect. The Latvian is center Martins Laviņš, who at age 22, has already represented Latvia at two IIHF World Championships. Laviņš was added to the roster after Ottawa Senators prospect Owen Beckner of Colorado College was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Fourteen of the players have already been drafted by NHL teams. Three of them – Gajan and forwards Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) and Charlie Cerrato (Carolina Hurricanes, pictured) – were second-round picks. All others were selected in the third round or later.

Interestingly, Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine, a 20-year-old Tampa Bay Lighting prospect who backstopped the USA to gold at last year’s World Junior Championship and also played four games at the 2024 senior Worlds, is not on the team.

The oldest players are 24-year-olds Alex Tracy, a goalie, and T.J. Hughes, a forward. The youngest players are five 20-year-olds. Not surprisingly, nobody under 20, who would be eligible to play at this year’s World Junior Championship in Minnesota, is on the team.

This is the first time that a team of collegiate hockey selects will compete in the Spengler Cup. In 1981, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers played, followed by the University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux in 1982.

The U.S. Collegiate Selects will compete in the Cattini Group against Team Canada and HC Davos. The team will open the tournament against Canada on Dec. 26.

Goaltenders (3): Adam Gajan (Minnesota Duluth / Chicago Blackhawks / SVK), Josh Kotai (Augustana / CAN), Alex Tracy (Minnesota State / USA).

Defensemen (7): Vinny Borgesi (Northeastern / USA), Mac Gadowsky (Penn State / USA), Larry Keenan (UMass / Detroit Red Wings / CAN), Jake Livanavage (North Dakota / USA), Gavin McCarthy (Boston University / Buffalo Sabres / USA), Eric Pohlkamp (Denver / San Jose Sharks / USA), Abram Wiebe (North Dakota / Vegas Golden Knights / CAN).

Forwards (15): Charlie Cerrato (Penn State / Carolina Hurricanes / USA), Matt DiMarsico (Penn State / USA), Aiden Fink (Penn State / Nashville Predators / CAN), Quinn Finley (Wisconsin / New York Islanders / USA), T.J. Hughes (Michigan / CAN), Cole Knuble (Notre Dame / Philadelphia Flyers / USA), Martins Laviņš (New Hampshire / LAT), Joey Muldowney (UConn / San Jose Sharks / USA), Jack Musa (UMass / USA), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame / New York Islanders / USA), Chris Pelosi (Quinnipiac / Boston Bruins / USA), Zam Plante (Minnesota Duluth / Pittsburgh Penguins / USA), Jack Stockfish (Holy Cross / CAN), Ryan Walsh (Cornell / Boston Bruins / USA), J.J. Wiebusch (Penn State / USA).

