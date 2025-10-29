Blackhawks' Anton Frondell Back on the Scoresheet

Several NHL prospects continue to impress in the SHL. On Tuesday, Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell found the scoresheet again despite limited ice time. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg also extended his strong run of production, while Ducks goaltending prospect Damian Clara delivered a solid performance for Brynäs. Read about this and more in today’s SHL prospects roundup at The Hockey News International.

Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell scores

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell has been pushed down the lineup for Djurgården. Over the weekend, he was listed as the 13th forward and played just over two minutes. In yesterday’s game, he saw 9:01 of ice time; still not a significant workload for a player who has scored seven goals in his last eight games. Even with the limited minutes, Frondell still found his way back onto the scoresheet. On a two-on-one in the second period, he drove hard to the net and deflected a bouncing puck in to give Djurgården a 2–0 lead.

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg gets another point

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg has been the best junior player in Swedish hockey over the past stretch of games. After scoring in two straight SHL matchups, he added another point on Tuesday as Timrå defeated Färjestad. He now has five goals and 10 points through 16 games.

Genborg has impressed with his physical presence and ability to establish himself around the opposing net. He is difficult to handle on the forecheck and often wins pucks back for his teammates. Genborg also brings reliable play in his own zone, which has made him one of Timrå’s most important players in the first part of the season.

Ducks goaltending prospect Damian Clara shines for Brynäs

Ducks prospect Damian Clara has taken over as Brynäs’ starting goaltender to begin the season. The team has not made things easy for the young Italian. With a penalty kill sitting at just 57 percent and a shaky defensive structure, Clara has had to work hard for his paycheck in the Brynäs net. It has led to some less flattering results, which have brought down his numbers. On Tuesday, though, Brynäs got back in the win column and Clara impressed in the victory. He stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced and came up with several timely saves for his team.

Draft-eligible Axel Elofsson closing in on SHL debut

Draft-eligible Axel Elofsson opened the season with a highly productive Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording 11 points in five games. His strong offensive play has continued in the Swedish junior league, U20 Nationell. On Tuesday, he was included in Örebro’s SHL lineup for the game against Brynäs. He did not get any ice time, but it is a clear sign that an SHL debut is getting closer for the young defenseman.

Detroit Red Wings Prospect Eddie Genborg Strikes Again

Jacob Smeds recaps SHL action as NHL prospects Eddie Genborg (Red Wings), Viggo Björck (draft-eligible), Victor Eklund (Islanders), Anton Frondell (Blackhawks) and Noah Steen (Lightning) impress across Sweden.