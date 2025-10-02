SHL: Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Shines

Despite Djurgården’s loss, it was a big night for Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell in Thursday’s SHL action. Frondell first tied the game 2–2 with a Michigan goal, then added another to make it 3–3. It wasn’t enough in the end, as Djurgården fell 5–3 to Rögle.

Milton Oscarsson is another Chicago Blackhawks prospect who found the net on the night. His Örebro side also came up short, leaving them near the bottom of the standings. Read about that and more in tonight’s SHL roundup.

Brynäs IF 5-2 Timrå IK

Brynäs won the early battles and were rewarded with a 1–0 lead just two minutes in. Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson was sprung on a breakaway and fired the puck into the top corner. The second and third goals for Brynäs followed in quick succession, coming just four and five minutes later through Michal Kempný and Johannes Kinnvall. That forced Timrå into a goaltending change, with Tim Juel giving way to Jacob Johansson. Brynäs headed into the first intermission up 3–0.

“I think we had a really good first period. We came out exactly the way we talked about, and we carried it through for 20 minutes. It feels good out there,” said Brynäs’ Johannes Kinnvall after the first period.

The second period was shaped by a match penalty just two minutes in. Linus Öhlund caught Per Svensson with a hit to the head, giving Timrå a five-minute power play. They capitalized by pulling one back to make it 3–1, and shortly after the man advantage they struck again to cut the lead to 3–2. Suddenly, Timrå were closing in on Brynäs heading into the third period.

Despite a strong push from Timrå in the final period, Brynäs managed to close out the game. The night ended 5–2 in Brynäs’ favor, giving them three much-needed points.

Djurgårdens IF 3-5 Rögle BK

Djurgården fell to Rögle on home ice, but the game will be remembered most for Anton Frondell’s highlight-reel goal midway through the first period. Draft-eligible Viggo Björck then set up Joe Snively for the 2–2 equalizer. After Rögle regained the lead, Frondell struck again to make it 3–3 with his second of the night. It was the Chicago prospect’s third goal of the season. Rögle, however, pulled away and finished with a 5–3 win in Stockholm.

HV71 2-0 Färjestad BK

HV71 picked up their first win of the SHL season on Tuesday, and they only had to wait two more days for their second. Jonathan Ang made it 1–0 on the power play midway through the opening period, giving the Jönköping club some breathing room. When Riley Woods doubled the lead late in the first, it was clear that things were starting to turn around for HV71. The home side held firm the rest of the way and closed out a 2–0 win.

Luleå HF 0-2 Linköping HC

Linköping earned a huge win on Thursday, taking down Luleå for just their second victory of the season. The goals came from Ty Rattie and Jakub Vrana, while solid defensive play at the other end secured a 2–0 road win in Luleå.

Malmö Redhawks 3-2 Örebro HK

In the shadow of heavyweights Frölunda and Växjö, Malmö are quietly putting together an impressive run. Against Örebro, the team from Skåne picked up their fifth straight win. It was Örebro who struck first, with Chicago Blackhawks prospect Milton Oscarsson opening the scoring. But a five-minute penalty kill proved costly for the visitors, as Malmö turned a 1–0 deficit into a 2–1 lead. That set the stage for a 3–2 Malmö victory.

Skellefteå AIK 2-3 Frölunda HC

Frölunda keep rolling in this year’s SHL, adding yet another victory on Thursday. Jere Innala struck late in the first period on the power play, giving Frölunda the cushion they needed to build from. They made it 2–0 not long after, before Linus Högberg delivered the goal of the night late in the second, skating his way through from the blue line. Skellefteå pushed to mount a comeback, but never got closer than 3–2.

Växjö Lakers 3-0 Leksands IF

Växjö have dropped just one game this season, and their winning ways continued against Leksand. Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Petter Granberg opened the scoring, an unusual feat for a player more known for his defensive responsibilities. A far more familiar scorer is Växjö’s Dennis Rasmussen, who found the net for the fourth straight game when he made it 2–0 in the third period. Leksand never managed to score on the night, and Växjö secured a 3–0 home victory.

