Canadian Ex-NHLer Re-Signs With Swiss Club

Canadian forward Josh Jooris, 35, has signed a three-year contract extension with Genève-Servette HC, the National League club announced this weekend.

The contract will keep Jooris, who has played in Geneva since 2021 and in Switzerland since 2019, with the club until 2029.

“I’m extremely grateful and happy to extend my adventure with GSHC for three more years,” Jooris is quoted in the club’s announcement. “I love this city, this team, and I look forward to wearing this jersey with pride as we work to bring the club back to the top.”

“We’re very pleased that Josh will continue to play for ‘the Garnets’,” said club sports manager Marc Gautschi. “Since his arrival, he has established himself as one of our most important players and is also highly regarded within the club. Thanks to his excellent two-way play and versatility, he can be used in a variety of ways and continue to contribute in key moments.”

Originally from Burlington, Ont., Jooris played three years of college hockey for Union College. Undrafted, he signed as a free agent with the Calgary Flames in the spring of 2013.

Between 2014 and 2018, Jooris played 213 NHL regular-season games for the Flames, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, recording 55 points and 87 penalty minutes. He also played nine playoff games for Calgary in the spring of 2015.

REPORT: Jan Rutta Will Sign In Switzerland

Czech defenseman Jan Rutta is about to sign with Genève-Servette of Switzerland’s National League, according to a Swiss media report.

Jooris spent the 2018-19 season in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, playing for the AHL Marlies, and has played in Switzerland ever since.

Jooris has eight points in the first 16 games of the 2025-26 season for Genève-Servette, and has 151 points in 323 National League regular-season and playoff games for his current club and Lausanne HC.

As a member of Genève-Servette, he has won a national championship and a Champions Hockey League title. He has also played in four Spengler Cups, including last season for Team Canada.

Other members of the current Genève-Servette squad include Jesse Puljujärvi, Sakari Manninen, Markus Granlund, Jimmy Vesey, Tim Bozon, Jan Rutta, Marc-Antoine Pouliot and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tim Berni.

CONFIRMED: Jesse Puljujärvi Signs Multi-Year Contract in Switzerland

Finnish winger Jesse Puljujärvi, 27, has signed a two-year contract with Genève-Servette,<a href="https://www.gshc.ch/actualites/detail/article/jesse-puljujaervi-au-gshc-pour-deux-ans"> the National League club announced</a> on Tuesday.