Champions Hockey League Playoffs Open With 4 Tight Games, 1 Not So Much

The first five games of the Champions Hockey League’s round of 16 were played on Tuesday, with four close games and one that was close for two periods before being broken open.

The remaining three games will go on Wednesday, with the return games set for next week at the homes of the higher-ranked teams. The game between the Zurich Lions and KalPa Kuopio ended tied, as no overtime is played at the end of the first leg.

Lulea Hockey (SWE) 6 – Kometa Brno (CZE) 1

The 2014-15 CHL champs took a step toward advancing to the semifinals with a three-goal advantage after the home half of the series. David Moravec opened the scoring early for Kometa, but Anton Levtchi tied it for Lulea early in the second, and then five goals in the third period, including three in a 5:01 span, broke it open.

Brynäs Gävle (SWE) 1 – SC Bern (SUI) 2

This was an evenly matched game that was tied 1-1 until a turnover in the Brynäs zone led to Marco Lehmann’s go-ahead goal with 5:53 remaining. That means a star-studded Brynäs squad will need to win next week in the Swiss capital to advance.

Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 2 – Ilves Tampere (FIN) 3

Ilves kept its perfect CHL record this season intact, outshooting 16th-seeded Bremerhaven 48-20, but lead by just a goal heading home. All three Ilves goals were on the power play, with the tying and winning goals coming on a major. Ilves was also 4-for-4 on the PK, remaining a perfect 15-for-15 on the season.

ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) 4 – KalPa Kuopio (FIN) 4

Andreas Okany’s second goal of the game gave KalPa a 4-3 lead with 7:41 to play, but last year’s CHL MVP, Sven Andrighetto, scored on the power play with just 5:19 left to salvage a tie at home for the Lions, the reigning European champs. That puts the teams on even footing for next week’s return game in Finland.

Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups (FRA) 1 – Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) 3

It wasn't supposed to be close, but the French champs put on a fantastic defensive effort on home ice against one of European hockey's giants. It was 1-1 after two before Frölunda struck twice, providing the four-time CHL champs a bit of a cushion heading into next week's game at home.

Wednesday’s Games:

Storhamar Dragons (NOR) – Lukko Rauma (FIN)

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) – Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

EV Zug (SUI) – Sparta Prague (CZE)