Draft-Eligible Viggo Björck Extends SHL Contract

Draft-eligible prospect Viggo Björck has earned a regular spot in the SHL with Djurgården this season. He has now extended his contract with the club through the 2026–27 campaign. Read more about Björck’s rise to becoming one of the top talents in his draft class here.







With 27 goals and 74 points in the Swedish junior league, Björck set the all-time scoring record for a U17 player in the circuit. Despite that dominance, the jump from Swedish junior hockey to the SHL is a big one. But Björck earned a regular roster spot with Djurgården in September and he has held onto it ever since.

Viggo Björck’s vision and skill were well known long before the season began, but there were still questions about how he would handle playing against fully grown men in one of Europe’s top leagues. Thanks to his strong motor and noticeably improved skating, he has made a real impact this autumn. His slightly smaller frame has not held him back either, as he has shown a compete level that fits right in at the professional level.

Björck has also shown that his strengths translate well to the SHL level. He is helped in large part by the hockey sense that made him such a successful youth player. Offensively and defensively, he scans the ice and has a knack for anticipating the play.

Despite all of Björck’s strengths, the competition at the top of the draft is fierce, and his 5-foot-10 frame won’t work in his favour on draft day. To push for a top-10 selection, he will need to show even more play-driving ability and scoring potential. Even if he doesn’t project as a top-line player in the NHL, Björck has already shown the profile of someone who can fill a role further down the lineup. With his strong motor and relentless energy, he has the tools to become a top-nine forward if he doesn’t develop into an offensive leader at the next level.

In the short term, both Djurgården and Björck are pleased with the new contract. Regardless of where he is selected in the draft, another year in the SHL will serve him well. That’s something Djurgården sporting director Niklas Wigeård emphasized in a press release.

“Djurgården and Stockholm hockey have produced a very exciting new player. Viggo is an incredible talent and a game-changer who can create something special in any situation. He’s a player who will make a major impact, both this season and well into the future,” said Djurgården’s sporting director, Niklas Wikegård.

“It’s immensely gratifying to see how we in Djurgården, together with the entire Stockholm region, continue to develop top-level hockey players. Viggo has stepped up and made his mark in the SHL in a fantastic way, impressing everyone. We know the level of talent he possesses, and it feels great that he will continue his development under the Djurgården banner for at least this season and the next,” Wikegård added.

2026 NHL Draft Notebook: First-Round Candidates Bjorck, Smits And Suvanto Impress Early In Europe

If you don't know about Viggo Bjorck, Alberts Smits and Oliver Suvanto, you may hear their names called in the first round of the 2026 NHL draft. They each impressed in a recent game as Tony Ferrari opens his scouting notebook.