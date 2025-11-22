Ex-Blackhawks D-Man Finds Third KHL Team This Season

Canadian defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, 28, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the current season with the Shanghai Dragons, the KHL club announced on Saturday.

Shanghai will be Kalynuk’s third KHL team already this season. He spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Lahti Pelicans in Finland following four seasons of pro hockey in North America.

“A mobile defenseman who can play on the power play, moves the puck well, and supports the attack,” is how Dragons GM Igor Varitsky described Kalynuk. “He showed solid performance both in the AHL and in Finland, where he collected 36 points, including 10 goals. Wyatt is already familiar with the KHL after stints in Kazan and Ufa, and he’ll fit into a system he knows well. He’ll bring speed and offensive potential to our blue line.”

Kalynuk was a seventh-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017 and then spent the next three seasons playing for the University of Wisconsin Badgers, serving as team captain his last season.

Over the next two seasons, Kalynuk played 26 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks, recording nine points and six penalty minutes. He’s also spent time in the minor-league systems of the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues, and went to the training camp of the Arizona Coyotes in 2023.

Kalynuk started this season playing for Ak Bars Kazan, but was traded after just two games to Salavat Yulayev Ufa for another ex-NHLer, Alexander Chmelevski.

“We wish Wyatt Kalynuk the best of luck,” Kazan GM Marat Valiullin said about Kalynuk at the time of the trade. “He’s a good player that we were interested in, but the market dictates its own terms.”

In 20 KHL games this season combined, Kalynuk as one goal, four assists, two penalty minutes and is a minus-9.

Through 27 games this season, Shanghai sits seventh in the KHL’s 11-team Western Conference. That marks a significant improvement for the franchise that has missed the playoffs eight straight seasons, when it was known as Kunlun Red Star.

In addition to the rebranding, the team has made significant personnel changes this season, including the hiring of head coach Gerard Gallant and the acquisition of ng Slovak Olympic bronze-medal-winning goaltender Patrik Rybar and ex-NHLers Ryan Spooner. Nick Merkley, Kevin Labanc, Borna Rendulić and Alexander Burmistrov.

