Ex-Oiler Jesse Puljujärvi Headlines Finland’s EHT Roster

Finland has announced its roster for the second Euro Hockey Tour tournament of the year. These tournaments bring together the top players from Europe, featuring Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland. Finland’s roster is led by former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi. See the full Finnish roster below.







The Finnish roster is made up solely of players from outside the domestic league, as the Liiga does not pause for the tournament. As a result, Finland is represented only by players who play their hockey in Sweden’s SHL or Switzerland’s NL.

The most accomplished player on the roster is Puljujärvi, who was selected fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft. Even at the time of the draft, Puljujärvi already had his impressive 6-foot-3, 203-pound frame. With his long reach and nose for the net, he was viewed as a player with significant potential. And while he put up a respectable 128 points in 387 NHL games, he ultimately didn’t reach the lofty expectations placed on him.

Ahead of this season, Puljujärvi returned to Europe and the top Swiss league. Since then, he has recorded 9 goals and 25 points in 29 games for Genève-Servette HC.

Other notable players on the Finnish roster include the goaltending duo of Emil Larmi and Waltteri Ignatjew, both of whom play their hockey in the Swedish SHL. Ignatjew arrived in the league ahead of this season, while Larmi has become a well-established goaltender in Sweden. He was even named playoff MVP in 2023 when he led Växjö to the championship.

Team Finland’s roster for the EHT tournament in Switzerland

Goaltenders

Waltteri Ignatjew, Linköping (SHL)

Emil Larmi, Färjestad (SHL)

Defensemen

Santeri Hatakka, HV71 (SHL)

Santtu Kinnunen, SCL Tigers (NL)

Mikko Lehtonen, ZSC Lions (NL)

Sami Niku, Lausanne (NL)

Topi Niemelä, Malmö (SHL)

Juuso Riikola, SCL Tigers (NL)

Vili Saarijärvi, Geneve-Servette (NL)

Robin Salo, Malmö (SHL)

Forwards

Henrik Borgström, Fribourg-Gottéron (NL)

Hannes Björninen, SCL Tigers (NL)

Jere Innala, Frölunda (SHL)

Janne Kuokkanen, Malmö (SHL)

Sakari Manninen, Geneve-Servette (NL)

Saku Mäenalanen, SCL Tigers (NL)

Markus Nurmi, Luleå (SHL)

Julius Nättinen, HC Ajoie (NL)

Ahti Oksanen, Lausanne (NL)

Lauri Pajuniemi, Malmö (SHL)

Patrik Puistola, Örebro (SHL)

Jesse Puljujärvi, Geneve-Servette (NL)

Arttu Ruotsalainen, Frölunda (SHL)

Jere Sallinen, Biel-Bienne (NL)

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, December 11, 2025

18:30 CET / 12:30 PM EST – Czechia vs. Finland (in Prague)

19:45 CET / 1:45 PM EST – Sweden vs. Switzerland

Saturday, December 13, 2025

14:00 CET / 8:00 AM EST – Finland vs. Sweden

18:00 CET / 12:00 PM EST – Switzerland vs. Czechia

Sunday, December 14, 2025

11:45 CET / 5:45 AM EST – Sweden vs. Czechia

15:45 CET / 9:45 AM EST – Switzerland vs. Finland

