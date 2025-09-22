Ex-Oiler, Sabre Signs Try-Out Contract In Switzerland

Swedish left winger Linus Omark, 38, has signed a try-out contract with HC Lugano, the National League club announced on Sunday.

The signing of Omark has come about due to some long-term injuries that the club is currently dealing with. The contract runs until the national-team break in early November.

Omark had spent three of the last four seasons playing in Sweden for Luleå, which is the club in which he grew up and first turned pro 20 years ago. He was part of Luleå’s SHL championship team last season.

He was a fourth-round pick, 94th overall, of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Between 2010 and 2014, Omark played 79 NHL games with the Oilers and Buffalo Sabres, recording 32 points and 40 penalty minutes.

In addition to Luleå, Edmonton, Buffalo and their AHL farm clubs, Omark has also played in the KHL for Dynamo Moscow, Jokerit Helsinki and Salavat Yulaev Ufa, and in Switzerland for EV Zug and Geneve-Servette.

Omark represented Sweden at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship, at four senior-level World Championships and at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

After missing the playoffs last season, Lugano largely rebuilt its roster this off-season, adding former NHLers Rasmus Kupari, Connor Carrick, Brendan Perlini and Zach Sanford this off-season. However, Kupari along with Jiří Sekáč and Marco Zanetti are out of the team’s lineup long-term, leading to this short-term signing.

Lugano has won only one of its first six National League games so far this season. The club’s announcement did not say when Omark is expected to debut with the team.

