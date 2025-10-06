Ex-Shark, Sabre, Duck Signs In Germany

German-born American forward Danny O’Regan, 31, has signed a one-year contract with the Schwenninger Wild Wings, the DEL club announced on Sunday.

A one-time NHLer, O’Regan has spent the past two seasons in Europe but this will be his first in the country of his birth.

“The discussions were always very open and positive,” O’Regan is quoted in the club’s announcement. “With the perspectives (GM) Stefan Wagner and (head coach) Steve Walker have shown me, I can hardly wait to get started in Schwenningen.”

“Danny, as a player, fits very well into our team and complements our squad even after the return of our injured players, so the signing made absolute sense for us at this point,” said Wagner. “Also because we are convinced he can make us even better as the season progresses.”

O’Regan was born in Berlin while his father, Tom O’Regan, played pro hockey in Germany. The family returned to the United States when Danny was four – he grew up in Massachusetts, played in the U.S. National Team Development Program and then spent four seasons with the Boston University Terriers.

Former Flyers 2nd Rounder Signs In Germany

Canadian winger Wade Allison, 27, has signed a one-year contract with the Straubling Tigers, the DEL club announced this weekend.

O’Regan was drafted in the fifth round, 138th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Between 2016 and 2022, he played 30 NHL games for the Sharks, Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, recording six points. He also spent time in the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings organizations.

This will be O’Regan’s third season in Europe, having played in Sweden for MoDo and in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star.

O’Regan joins a Wild Wings team that also includes ex-NHLer Jordan Szwarz. The team currently sits fifth in the DEL with 14 points in its first eight games of the season.

Ex-Canuck Heads To Germany

Canadian defenseman Akito Hirose, 26, has signed a one-year contract with the Fischtown Pinguins, a DEL club based in Bremerhaven, Germany.