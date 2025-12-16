Finland to Host 2028 World Juniors

The 2026 World Juniors are just around the corner. It is also now official where the tournament will be held in 2028.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced that Finland will host the 2028 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere and Gatorade Center in Turku, running from December 26, 2027, to January 5, 2028.

Finland last hosted the World Juniors in Helsinki in 2016. That tournament ended in gold, with Kasperi Kapanen scoring the overtime winner against Russia in the final. The event helped launch a strong Finnish hockey generation, led by three players who finished atop the scoring race: Jesse Puljujärvi, Sebastian Aho, and Patrik Laine. Since then, Finland has added another World Juniors title, capturing gold in Vancouver in 2019.

It has previously been confirmed that the 2027 World Juniors will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, while the 2029 tournament is set to take place in Quebec City and Trois-Rivières.

Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster

Finland has announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Eleven players return from last year’s team in the group selected for the tournament in Minnesota.