Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster

Finland has announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Eleven players return from last year’s team in the group selected for the tournament in Minnesota.
Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius is notably missing from Finland’s 25-player preliminary roster. Selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Helenius has impressed with Rochester in the AHL, recording nine goals and 23 points in 25 games. The question remains whether Buffalo will allow Helenius to join the tournament once the final roster is submitted.
In Helenius’ absence, other players will have the chance to step up. One key figure will be goaltender Petteri Rimpinen, who was voted the tournament’s best goaltender in 2025, when Finland finished as runners-up.
Another key player for Finland at this year’s tournament will be winger Emil Hemming, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 29th overall. Hemming played five games for Dallas’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, earlier this fall before returning to the Barrie Colts of the OHL. Since then, the points have come quickly, as he has recorded seven goals and 27 points in 16 games.
Finland's final roster will be announced on Christmas Eve ahead of its opening game against Denmark on Boxing Day.
Goaltenders
Patrik Kerkola, KalPa
Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Esbo
Kim Saarinen, HPK
Defensemen
Lasse Boelius, Ässät
Mitja Jokinen, TPS
Aron Kiviharju, Helsingfors
Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans
Niklas Nykyri, Helsingfors
Juho Piiparinen, Tappara
Veeti Väisänen, Medicine Hat Tigers
Arttu Välilä, Lukko
Forwards
Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts
Joki Atte, Lukko
Onni Kalto, Oshawa Generals
Aatos Koivu, TPS
Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa 67’s
Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS
Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard University
Joona Saarelainen, KalPa
Oliver Suvanto, Tappara
Leo Tuuva, Lukko
Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
Roope Vesterinen, HPK
Max Westergård, Frölunda
