Finland Unveils Preliminary World Juniors Roster

Finland has announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Eleven players return from last year’s team in the group selected for the tournament in Minnesota.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius is notably missing from Finland’s 25-player preliminary roster. Selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Helenius has impressed with Rochester in the AHL, recording nine goals and 23 points in 25 games. The question remains whether Buffalo will allow Helenius to join the tournament once the final roster is submitted.

In Helenius’ absence, other players will have the chance to step up. One key figure will be goaltender Petteri Rimpinen, who was voted the tournament’s best goaltender in 2025, when Finland finished as runners-up.

Another key player for Finland at this year’s tournament will be winger Emil Hemming, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 29th overall. Hemming played five games for Dallas’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, earlier this fall before returning to the Barrie Colts of the OHL. Since then, the points have come quickly, as he has recorded seven goals and 27 points in 16 games.

Finland’s final roster will be announced on Christmas Eve ahead of its opening game against Denmark on Boxing Day.

Finland’s preliminary World Juniors roster

Goaltenders

Patrik Kerkola, KalPa

Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Esbo

Kim Saarinen, HPK

Defensemen

Lasse Boelius, Ässät

Mitja Jokinen, TPS

Aron Kiviharju, Helsingfors

Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans

Niklas Nykyri, Helsingfors

Juho Piiparinen, Tappara

Veeti Väisänen, Medicine Hat Tigers

Arttu Välilä, Lukko

Forwards

Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts

Joki Atte, Lukko

Onni Kalto, Oshawa Generals

Aatos Koivu, TPS

Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa 67’s

Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS

Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard University

Joona Saarelainen, KalPa

Oliver Suvanto, Tappara

Leo Tuuva, Lukko

Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

Roope Vesterinen, HPK

Max Westergård, Frölunda

