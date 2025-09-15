Former Flyers 2nd Rounder Signs In Germany

Canadian winger Wade Allison, 27, has signed a one-year contract with the Straubling Tigers, the DEL club announced this weekend.

A former NHLer, Allison played only 12 games last season in the KHL with Barys Astana.

“Wade is a power forward who, with his physicality and drive to score, brings exactly what we need to our offense,” said Tigers sports director Jason Dunham. “He has already played at a high level and brings experience from the best leagues in the world – from the NCAA to the AHL to the NHL and most recently the KHL. We are convinced that he will bring additional energy to our team and can play an important role for us in Straubing.”

Originally from Myrtle, Man., Allison played four seasons at Western Michigan University and was a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016.

Former Cap, Hab, Wing Finds New Home In Germany

American winger Riley Barber, 31, has signed a one-year contract with ERC Ingoldstadt, the DEL club announced on Wednesday.

Allison spent four seasons in the Philadelphia organization from 2020 to 2024, splitting time between the Flyers and the Leigh Valley Phantoms. In 75 NHL games, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound winger recorded 22 points and 40 penalty minutes.

In 2024-25, Allison scored two goals in Astana’s first 12 KHL games before his contract was terminated in October, along with most of the team’s other import players, in an apparent cost-cutting move after the team’s terrible start. Allison did not re-sign with another team until now.

In Straubing, Allison joins former NHLers Nicolas Beaudoin. The team is 1-1 in its first two DEL games to start the 2025-26 season. The club’s announcement did not specify when Allison is expected to join the lineup.

Michael McLeod Finds New KHL Team