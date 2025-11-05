    • Powered by Roundtable

    Former Ottawa Senator Highlights Sweden's Euro Hockey Tour Roster

    Europe’s top hockey countries play several Four Nations tournaments every year, featuring some of the best talent on the continent. The Swedish roster includes multiple players with recent NHL experience, including former Ottawa Senators Erik Brännström and Jacob Larsson.

    Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam spoke with the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation following the roster announcement.

    “We are looking forward to starting the season with a real test against the best teams in Europe,” Sam Hallam said.

    This year’s tournament format is different than usual due to the upcoming Olympics in February. The Euro Hockey Tour February event has been removed from the schedule, which means teams have fewer opportunities to evaluate players. As a result, Sweden is bringing a more refined, top-heavy roster compared to previous years.

    The lineup includes three debutants: Isac Hedqvist, Larsson, and Axel Andersson, all of whom have made strong impressions in the early stages of the season.

    “It feels very good with this team. We are curious to see the new guys we have not worked with before, while a lot of the players who have been part of our core in Europe are back as well,” Hallam said.

    Team Sweden roster for Euro Hockey Tour

    Goaltenders

    31 GK Jacob Johansson Timrå IK

    75 GK Arvid Holm Rögle BK

    Defensemen

    4 D Jacob Larsson SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers

    14 D Robert Hägg Brynäs IF

    26 D Erik Brännström Lausanne HC

    27 D Gabriel Carlsson Färjestads BK

    29 D Axel Andersson Brynäs IF

    62 D Isac Heens Frölunda HC

    72 D Tim Heed HC Ambri-Piotta

    94 D Joel Persson Växjö Lakers HC

    Forwards

    6 F Isac Hedqvist Luleå HF

    9 F Marcus Sörensen HC Fribourg-Gottéron

    15 F Simon Ryfors HC Davos

    21 F Christoffer Ehn Linköpings HC

    22 F Fredrik Olofsson Rögle BK

    28 F Anton Bengtsson Rögle BK

    40 F Andreas Wingerli EV Zug

    59 F Linus Johansson Färjestads BK

    74 F Rasmus Asplund HC Davos

    81 F Marcus Sylvegård EHC Biel-Bienne

    82 F Jesper Frödén ZSC Lions

    84 F Sebastian Hartmann Timrå IK

    95 F Jacob de la Rose HC Fribourg-Gottéron

    96 F Rickard Hugg Skellefteå AIK

    Tournament schedule

    Thursday 11/06/2025 5:30 PM Switzerland – Finland

    Thursday 11/06/2025 7:00 PM Sweden – Czechia

    Saturday 11/08/2025 12:00 PM Sweden – Switzerland

    Saturday 11/08/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Czechia

    Sunday 11/09/2025 12:00 PM Czechia – Switzerland

    Sunday 11/09/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Sweden

