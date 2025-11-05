Former Ottawa Senator Highlights Sweden’s Euro Hockey Tour Roster

Europe’s top hockey countries play several Four Nations tournaments every year, featuring some of the best talent on the continent. The Swedish roster includes multiple players with recent NHL experience, including former Ottawa Senators Erik Brännström and Jacob Larsson. Read more about the lineup below.

Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam spoke with the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation following the roster announcement.



“We are looking forward to starting the season with a real test against the best teams in Europe,” Sam Hallam said.

This year’s tournament format is different than usual due to the upcoming Olympics in February. The Euro Hockey Tour February event has been removed from the schedule, which means teams have fewer opportunities to evaluate players. As a result, Sweden is bringing a more refined, top-heavy roster compared to previous years.

The lineup includes three debutants: Isac Hedqvist, Larsson, and Axel Andersson, all of whom have made strong impressions in the early stages of the season.

“It feels very good with this team. We are curious to see the new guys we have not worked with before, while a lot of the players who have been part of our core in Europe are back as well,” Hallam said.

Team Sweden roster for Euro Hockey Tour



Goaltenders

31 GK Jacob Johansson Timrå IK

75 GK Arvid Holm Rögle BK

Defensemen

4 D Jacob Larsson SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers

14 D Robert Hägg Brynäs IF

26 D Erik Brännström Lausanne HC

27 D Gabriel Carlsson Färjestads BK

29 D Axel Andersson Brynäs IF

62 D Isac Heens Frölunda HC

72 D Tim Heed HC Ambri-Piotta

94 D Joel Persson Växjö Lakers HC

Forwards

6 F Isac Hedqvist Luleå HF

9 F Marcus Sörensen HC Fribourg-Gottéron

15 F Simon Ryfors HC Davos

21 F Christoffer Ehn Linköpings HC

22 F Fredrik Olofsson Rögle BK

28 F Anton Bengtsson Rögle BK

40 F Andreas Wingerli EV Zug

59 F Linus Johansson Färjestads BK

74 F Rasmus Asplund HC Davos

81 F Marcus Sylvegård EHC Biel-Bienne

82 F Jesper Frödén ZSC Lions

84 F Sebastian Hartmann Timrå IK

95 F Jacob de la Rose HC Fribourg-Gottéron

96 F Rickard Hugg Skellefteå AIK

Tournament schedule

Thursday 11/06/2025 5:30 PM Switzerland – Finland

Thursday 11/06/2025 7:00 PM Sweden – Czechia

Saturday 11/08/2025 12:00 PM Sweden – Switzerland

Saturday 11/08/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Czechia

Sunday 11/09/2025 12:00 PM Czechia – Switzerland

Sunday 11/09/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Sweden

