Former Ottawa Senator Highlights Sweden’s Euro Hockey Tour Roster

Europe’s top hockey countries play several Four Nations tournaments every year, featuring some of the best talent on the continent. The Swedish roster includes multiple players with recent NHL experience, including former Ottawa Senators Erik Brännström and Jacob Larsson. Read more about the lineup below.
Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam spoke with the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation following the roster announcement.
“We are looking forward to starting the season with a real test against the best teams in Europe,” Sam Hallam said.
This year’s tournament format is different than usual due to the upcoming Olympics in February. The Euro Hockey Tour February event has been removed from the schedule, which means teams have fewer opportunities to evaluate players. As a result, Sweden is bringing a more refined, top-heavy roster compared to previous years.
The lineup includes three debutants: Isac Hedqvist, Larsson, and Axel Andersson, all of whom have made strong impressions in the early stages of the season.
"It feels very good with this team. We are curious to see the new guys we have not worked with before, while a lot of the players who have been part of our core in Europe are back as well," Hallam said.
Team Sweden roster for Euro Hockey Tour
Goaltenders
31 GK Jacob Johansson Timrå IK
75 GK Arvid Holm Rögle BK
Defensemen
4 D Jacob Larsson SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
14 D Robert Hägg Brynäs IF
26 D Erik Brännström Lausanne HC
27 D Gabriel Carlsson Färjestads BK
29 D Axel Andersson Brynäs IF
62 D Isac Heens Frölunda HC
72 D Tim Heed HC Ambri-Piotta
94 D Joel Persson Växjö Lakers HC
Forwards
6 F Isac Hedqvist Luleå HF
9 F Marcus Sörensen HC Fribourg-Gottéron
15 F Simon Ryfors HC Davos
21 F Christoffer Ehn Linköpings HC
22 F Fredrik Olofsson Rögle BK
28 F Anton Bengtsson Rögle BK
40 F Andreas Wingerli EV Zug
59 F Linus Johansson Färjestads BK
74 F Rasmus Asplund HC Davos
81 F Marcus Sylvegård EHC Biel-Bienne
82 F Jesper Frödén ZSC Lions
84 F Sebastian Hartmann Timrå IK
95 F Jacob de la Rose HC Fribourg-Gottéron
96 F Rickard Hugg Skellefteå AIK
Tournament schedule
Thursday 11/06/2025 5:30 PM Switzerland – Finland
Thursday 11/06/2025 7:00 PM Sweden – Czechia
Saturday 11/08/2025 12:00 PM Sweden – Switzerland
Saturday 11/08/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Czechia
Sunday 11/09/2025 12:00 PM Czechia – Switzerland
Sunday 11/09/2025 4:00 PM Finland – Sweden