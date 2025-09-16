SHL: Habs, Knights Prospects Shine Again

Luleå continue to impress, and so do their NHL prospects. Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson scored three goals and an assist in the season opener. Today he added three more assists, already surpassing his point total from last year. Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak also stood out, scoring for the second game in a row.
Brynäs IF 5 – Luleå HF 7
Habs prospect Filip Eriksson has had a red-hot start to the SHL season. After scoring three goals and adding an assist on opening day, he followed up with three more assists as Luleå defeated Brynäs in their second game. Eriksson now has seven points in two games, already surpassing the six points he recorded in 37 games last season. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob His-Wozniak also impressed, finding the net for the second straight game.
For Brynäs, it was another defensive collapse. They jumped out to a 4–0 lead halfway through the game, but Luleå stormed back to win 7–5. That makes it 14 goals against in just two games for Brynäs.
Färjestad BK 6 – Malmö Redhawks 2
Färjestad’s Viktor Lodin set the tone by
scoring the team’s first two goals against Malmö. Lucas Forsell added another
to make it 3–0 before the first period was over. That opening frame set the
tone for Färjestad, who went on to claim a convincing 6–2 win.
Leksands IF 4 – Örebro HK 2
Underdog Leksand picked up their second
straight win with a victory over Örebro. For Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah
Steen, it was a personal bounce-back despite the loss. After logging just four
minutes in the season opener, Steen scored in the first period to give Örebro
the lead, but it wasn’t enough as Leksand came out on top.
Linköpings HC 2 – Timrå IK 5
Former San Jose Shark Jonathan Dahlén
recorded a hat trick for Timrå IK. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg also
scored, a special goal for Genborg as he joined Timrå from opponents Linköping
during the summer. It was an important win for Timrå after dropping their
season opener against Leksand.
Skellefteå AIK 5 – Rögle BK 2
After a tough loss in their season opener
against newly promoted Djurgården, Skellefteå bounced back to claim their first
win of the season. In the game against Rögle, Oscar Lindberg led the way with a
hat trick and now has six points through the first two games.
Växjö Lakers 5 – HV71 3
Växjö picked up another win after defeating the championship favorites Brynäs in their season opener. A strong second period saw the home team turn a 0–1 deficit into a 3–1 lead against HV71. The visitors from Jönköping pulled one back early in the third, but couldn’t complete the comeback as Växjö sealed a 5–3 victory with two late goals.