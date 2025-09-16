SHL: Habs, Knights Prospects Shine Again

Luleå continue to impress, and so do their NHL prospects. Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson scored three goals and an assist in the season opener. Today he added three more assists, already surpassing his point total from last year. Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak also stood out, scoring for the second game in a row.

Brynäs IF 5 – Luleå HF 7

Habs prospect Filip Eriksson has had a red-hot start to the SHL season. After scoring three goals and adding an assist on opening day, he followed up with three more assists as Luleå defeated Brynäs in their second game. Eriksson now has seven points in two games, already surpassing the six points he recorded in 37 games last season. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob His-Wozniak also impressed, finding the net for the second straight game.

For Brynäs, it was another defensive collapse. They jumped out to a 4–0 lead halfway through the game, but Luleå stormed back to win 7–5. That makes it 14 goals against in just two games for Brynäs.

Canadiens Prospect Turning Heads in the SHL

Habs prospect Filip Eriksson stole the show on Game Day 1 of the SHL. With three goals and an assist, he was the standout player on opening day, outshining hyped names like Nicklas Bäckström and Jakub Vrana. Here’s a closer look at Eriksson’s journey since being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

Färjestad BK 6 – Malmö Redhawks 2

Färjestad’s Viktor Lodin set the tone by scoring the team’s first two goals against Malmö. Lucas Forsell added another to make it 3–0 before the first period was over. That opening frame set the tone for Färjestad, who went on to claim a convincing 6–2 win.



Leksands IF 4 – Örebro HK 2

Underdog Leksand picked up their second straight win with a victory over Örebro. For Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen, it was a personal bounce-back despite the loss. After logging just four minutes in the season opener, Steen scored in the first period to give Örebro the lead, but it wasn’t enough as Leksand came out on top.



Part 2: Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International continues its deep dive into Swedish prospects eligible for the 2026 draft. Here are 10 more intriguing names to keep an eye on this season.

Linköpings HC 2 – Timrå IK 5

Former San Jose Shark Jonathan Dahlén recorded a hat trick for Timrå IK. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg also scored, a special goal for Genborg as he joined Timrå from opponents Linköping during the summer. It was an important win for Timrå after dropping their season opener against Leksand.



Skellefteå AIK 5 – Rögle BK 2

After a tough loss in their season opener against newly promoted Djurgården, Skellefteå bounced back to claim their first win of the season. In the game against Rögle, Oscar Lindberg led the way with a hat trick and now has six points through the first two games.



Växjö Lakers 5 – HV71 3

Växjö picked up another win after defeating the championship favorites Brynäs in their season opener. A strong second period saw the home team turn a 0–1 deficit into a 3–1 lead against HV71. The visitors from Jönköping pulled one back early in the third, but couldn’t complete the comeback as Växjö sealed a 5–3 victory with two late goals.