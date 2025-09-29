Habs Prospect Vinzenz Rohrer Returns To Switzerland

Austrian forward Vinzenz Rohrer, 21, was cut from the Montreal Canadiens this past weekend and will return to play another season for the ZSC Lions, the Zurich-based National League team announced on Sunday.

“It's a shame for Vini that it hasn’t worked out yet (but it’s) great news for the ZSC Lions,” the club said in its announcement. “We’re delighted that Vinzenz Rohrer will be back for the Lions in the number 9 jersey and warmly welcome him back!”

Rohrer, who is from Rankwell in western Austria near the Swiss border, started playing with the Zurich club at age 12 and is considered a Swiss player according to the country’s import rules, which is advantageous to him and the Lions.

He played two seasons of junior hockey for the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL and was Montreal’s third-round pick, 75th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season with Zurich, Rohrer had 25 points in 52 National League regular-season games, seven points in 16 playoff games and seven more points in 13 Champions Hockey League games as the Lions repeated as National champions in Switzerland and won the European club championship.

This past June, Rohrer signed a three-year entry-level contract with Montreal. He remains under contract with the NHL club and his return to Zurich is considered a loan.

Internationally, Rohrer has represented Austria at one IIHF World Junior Championship and at the last two senior level men’s Worlds.

