Ilves Tampere First Team To 6 Points In Champions Hockey League Saturday Action

With all 12 teams that played Thursday going at it again on Saturday, three teams recorded their second wins although only one of them has won twice in regulation. Already, the standings are compressing with several teams at 1-1.

Luleå Hockey (SWE) 4 – SC Bern (SUI) 2

Luleå and Bern have both have even 1-1 records after splitting their first two games. This game was tied 2-2 after two periods, then Edvin Hammarlund scored the winner early in the third. Frédéric Allard had a goal and an assist for Luleå.

Storhamar Dragons (NOR) 4 – Sparta Prague (CZE) 2

Storhamar’s and Sparta’s records are also level after this result. Sparta led 2-1 after one period before the Norwegian champs responded with three straight second-period goals. Jacob Berglund had two goals and Andreas Martinsen had three assists for Storhamar, while Roman Horák and Pavel Kousal had two points each for Sparta.

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) 1 – KalPa Kuopio (FIN) 4

KalPa became the first team to win its first two games, taking five of six available points. In this game, Daniel Pietta opened the scoring for Ingolstadt in the first period but KalPa came back with two goals in the second and two more in the third – Konsta Kapanen scored twice late – a shorthanded goal and an empty-netter.

Belfast Giants (EIHL) 4 – Ilves Tampere (FIN) 7

Ilves became the first team to record two regulation victories but they had to rally to do it. Trailing 4-3 midway through the third period, Ilves scored four times in a span of 4:45 to take over the game. Lukas Svejkovsky scored twice for Ilves, David Goodwin twice for Belfast.

Grenoble Brûleurs de Loups (FRA) 1 – EV Zug (SUI) 5

Grégory Hofmann and Daniel Voženílek had two points each and Raphael Díaz and Dominik Kubalík had one each as EV Zug won its second straight game on the road. Trailing 5-0, Guillaume Leclerc scored Grenoble’s first goal in almost two full games, but that’s as close as the French champs got.

KAC Klagenfurt (AUT) 3 – Eisbären Berlin (GER) 2

Berlin and Klagenfurt are two more teams with even records as a big three-goal second period put hometown KAC on the road to victory. Dane Jesper Jensen Aabo assisted on two goals, including Luka Gomboc’s game-winner on the power play late in the second.

Sunday’s schedule:

Lukko Rauma (FIN) – HC Bolzano (ITA)

Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) – Lausanne HC (SUI)

ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) – GKS Tychy (POL)

Kometa Brno (CZE) – Odense Bulldogs (DEN)

Mountfield HK (CZE) – Brynäs Gävle (SWE)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) – Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER)

