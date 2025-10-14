Ilves Tampere Secures CHL No. 1 Seed, 2 More Playoff Spots Secured

The top four seeds and 10 of the 16 playoff competitors are now known after Tuesday’s Champions Hockey League action. By beating the reigning champions, Ilves Tampere finishes the regular season with a perfect 18 points in six games and will have the top seed entering the playoffs.

With the final six games of the regular season to be played on Wednesday, six playoff spots are still up for grabs.

Ilves Tampere (FIN) 4 – ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) 1

Defending European champion ZSC Lions from Zurich are in danger of missing the CHL post-season and Ilves Tampere finish the group stage with a perfect record. Lukáš Jašek assisted on Ilves’ first three goals to make it 3-0. Dean Kukan broke Roope Taponen’s shutout in the final minute before a late empty-netter finished it.

Sparta Prague (CZE) 4 – Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups (FRA) 0

Sparta secured the No. 4 seed in the CHL regular season by shutting out a French team that has, surprisingly, been one of the CHL’s highest-scoring teams this season. Aaron Irving and Tomáš Hýka had two points each while Jakub Kovář had to make only 14 saves for the shutout.

Luleå Hockey (SWE) 3 – Bolzano Foxes (ITA) 2 [OT]

Luleå secured a playoff berth with the overtime win, while the loss eliminates Bolzano. Eetu Koivistoinen scored both Luleå goals in regulation time, while Mathias Bromé and then assisted on the OT winner.

Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) 4 – SC Bern (SUI) 3

Frölunda will finish either second or third in the CHL regular-season standings after winning five of six regular-season games. Top draft prospect Ivar Stenberg had a goal and an assist for Frölunda, while former NHLer Emil Bemström scored for Bern, who will advance to the playoffs despite the loss.

Storhamar Dragons (NOR) 2 – Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 1

In a game where the winner would advance, the Norwegian champs prevailed on home ice and will advance to the CHL playoffs for the third time. With a precarious seven points, the Pinguins still have a chance if results go their way on Wednesday.

Belfast Giants (EIHL) 2 – Brynäs Gävle (SWE) 1



For the second week in a row, Brynäs did not send its strongest lineup to face a beatable CHL opponent and lost 2-1. This time, the Belfast Giants got their first win of the competition thanks to a third-period goal by Nicolas Guay. Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson scored the lone Brynäs goal.

Find the up-to-date CHL standings HERE.

Wednesday’s Games:

KalPa Kuopio (FIN) – KAC Klagenfurt (AUT)

GKS Tychy (POL) – Lukko Rauma (FIN)

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) – Odense Bulldogs (DEN)

Lausanne HC (SUI) – Mountfield Hradec Králové (CZE)

EV Zug (SUI) – Kometa Brno (CZE)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) – Eisbären Berlin (GER)

