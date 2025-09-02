Jacob Josefson Attempts Comeback After 4 Seasons Off

Swedish center Jacob Josefson, 34, has signed a one-year contract to play with Djurgården, the Stockholm-based SHL club announced on Monday.

A former NHLer, Josefson has not played professionally since the 2020-21 season, when he recorded 14 points in 27 games for Djurgården. After suffering a series of concussions in his career, Josefson left the team’s training camp prior to the 2021-22 season when symptoms returned. This season, he feels he is finally ready to return and has already appeared in three pre-season games.

“I am so incredibly happy and grateful to have the chance to play hockey after a long absence,” Josefson is quoted in the club’s announcement. “Getting the opportunity to put on the Djurgården jersey and play in front of the best fans in the world again is something that I am extremely proud of. Always. No matter what.”

“This is so incredibly gratifying for both Djurgården and Jacob,” said club sports director Niklas Wikegård. “His attempt to return to hockey has succeeded and the entire Djurgården family will see when a great athlete is given a second chance.”

Born in Stockholm and a member of the Djurgården club from age 14 to 19, Josefson was picked in the first round, 20th overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2010 and 2018, he recorded 64 points and 84 penalty minutes in 315 regular-season NHL games, mostly with New Jersey but he also played one season with the Buffalo Sabres. His only six playoff games came in 2012 – a year the Devils went to the Stanley Cup Final – in which he tallied one assist.

There was speculation he’d come back for one more season but, ultimately, Patrick Thoresen is sticking with the decision he made last summer and announced his retirement on Thursday via Instagram.

From his return to Sweden 2018 until his timeout from hockey, Josefson served as Djurgården’s team captain.

“Hockey-wise, we know what Jacob is capable of, and that there is more to learn,” said Wikegård. “With every game he plays and every practise he attends, he feels stronger in his body. He can skate more, put more pressure on himself and will get better and better just like the rest of the team.”

Djurgården was just promoted to the SHL from the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan but is trying to build a competitive roster. The team will notably feature two 18-year-old forwards who were chosen in the first round of this year’s NHL Entry Draft – Victor Eklund and Anton Frondell.

In addition to Josefson, Eklund and Frondell, Djurgården’s lineup for the 2025-26 season also includes veteran center Marcus Krüger, who was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Canadian winger Charles Hudon, Finnish right winger Jesse Ylönen, Swedish defenseman Gustav Lindström, and Swedish goaltender Magnus Hellberg.

