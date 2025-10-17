Jaromir Jagr Will Make Season Debut Tonight

Jaromír Jágr has been listed on Rytíři Kladno’s roster for Friday night’s home game against Vítkovice Ridera and will therefore probably make his season debut.

If he does indeed play, it would be his first game of his 38th season as a professional hockey player.

Jágr almost played on Sept. 30, taking the pre-game warmup for Kladno before that day’s game against Karlovy Vary but was scratched at the last moment when he not deemed physically fit to play due to an unspecified muscle pull. Eighteen days later, it seems as if the 53-year-old if finally ready to play.

Czech Extraliga club Rytíři Kladno was hopeful that Jaromír Jágr would be able to make his season debut on Tuesday night at home to Energie Karlovy Vary. He went so far as to take the pre-game warmup with the team. Ultimately, however, the 53-year-old legend was not deemed physically fit to play.

Last season, Jágr played in 39 of Kladno’s 52 regular-season games, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists for 16 points with 16 penalty minutes.

It was widely believed at the time that the 2024-25 season, Jágr’s 37th in professional hockey, would be his last. However, as the season neared its end, many were beginning to doubt that. When Jágr skated with the Kladno team on the opening day of training camp in late July, it appeared that season number 38 was a probability.

According to the lineup that the Kladno club posted on X, Swedish goaltender Oscar Dansk – who played six NHL games for the Vegas Golden Knights – will also make his Czech Extraliga debut in the game against Vítkovice. Dansk signed with Kladno on Oct. 1.

Kladno sits 13th out of 14 Extraliga teams with four wins in 14 games. The team has not finished higher than 13th since being promoted back to the top Czech league in 2021.

The Kladno-Vítkovice game is scheduled to face off at 18:00 local time in Czechia, noon ET.

Tomas Plekanec Joins Jaromir Jagr In Front Office Of Hometown Kladno Team

The day after <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/international/latest-news/did-jaromr-jgr-play-his-last-career-game-on-sunday-maybe-not-some-say">the team played its final game home game of the season on Sunday</a>, Czech Extraliga club Rytíři Kladno announced that one of its own would be joining its front office. <a href="https://rytirikladno.cz/clanek.asp?id=Prvni-zmena-v-nove-ere-klubu-Do-vedeni-Rytiru-miri-Tomas-Plekanec-9419">Tomáš Plekanec was introduced as the team’s new sports director</a> – a role that is roughly similar to a director of hockey operations on an NHL team.