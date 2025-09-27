John Quenneville Retires In Finland At 29

Canadian left winger John Quenneville, 29, has retired as a player and has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Binghamton Black Bears, the Federal Prospects Hockey League club announced on Saturday.

Quenneville was a free agent without a contract for the 2025-26 season. He spent most of the 2024-25 season in Finland with Tappara Tampere – where he recorded 14 points in 24 games – and spent the latter part of his career in Europe.

Quenneville was born in Edmonton and played junior hockey for the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. He was chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. While in the New Jersey organization, he spent parts of two seasons in Binghamton with the Devils’ AHL farm club.

Between 2016 and 2020, Quenneville played 42 NHL regular-season games with the Devils and Chicago Blackhawks, recording five points and six penalty minutes. In 2020, he played two games for Chicago in the Western Conference playoff bubble in his hometown, Edmonton.

