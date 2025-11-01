KHL Club Lada Togliatti Signs Two Ex-NHL Forwards

Canadian center Tyler Graovac and Slovak winger Tomáš Jurčo, both 32 years of age, have signed contracts to play the remainder of the season with Lada Togliatti, according to the KHL website.

Both players, former NHLers, have played in the KHL since 2021 and were linemates for much of last season with Kunlun Red Star, where Graovac had 36 points in 67 games and Jurčo had 29 in 55.

Graovac, who hails from Brampton, Ont., and played junior hockey for the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, measures in a 6’5” and 205 lbs. He was a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and played 84 NHL games between 2014 and 2021 for the Wild, Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks, recording 15 points and 20 penalty minutes.

Jurčo comes from Košice in eastern Slovakia, where he played as a youth before going overseas to play junior hockey for the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs. He was a second-round draft pick in 2011 by the Detroit Red Wings and played 221 NHL regular-season games for the Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, recording 53 points and 64 penalty minutes. He also had two points in 10 playoff games for Detroit.

They join a Lada team that could use the offensive punch – the Togliatti team has the second-worst record in the KHL so far this season, winning only five of its first 21 games and has been outscored 78-38.

