All 24 teams in the 2025-26 edition of the Champions Hockey League have now played once, and each will play once more on Saturday or Sunday. The six games played on Friday saw some comebacks, two more settled in extra time and some late heroics.

Lukko Rauma (FIN) 4 – Lausanne HC (SUI) 1

Théo Rochette opened the scoring for Lausanne early but Lukko came back with two goals late in the first period – including Steven Jandric on a penalty shot – and two in the third period to win 4-1. Alex Beaucage had a goal and an assist.

Mountfield Hradec Králové (CZE) 3 – Odense Bulldogs (DEN) 4 [SO]

Mountfield outshot Odense 50-18 through 65 minutes of hockey and led 3-1 midway through the third period, but let it slip away thanks to two late goals by Jonathan Brinkman Andersen. Niklas Lundström made 47 saves plus all six shootout attempts he faced, while Joakim Thelin scored in the sixth round.

Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) 3 – Bolzano Foxes (ITA) 0

Frölunda – a four-time CHL champion – scored a goal in each period, getting two points each from Max Lindholm and Jere Innala, while Tobias Normann made 22 saves for the shutout.

Kometa Brno (CZE) 4 – Brynäs Gävle (SWE) 1

The Czech champion got two assists from Tomáš Zohorna – including a great set-up for his brother Hynek – in the second period, while goalie Aleš Stezka kept a talented Brynäs squad at bay, making six saves off of Jakob Silfverberg alone. The Kometa fans booed defenseman Michal Kempný – a one-time Kometa player who defected to hated rival Sparta Prague and now play for Brynäs – every time he touched the puck.

ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI) 2 – Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER) 3 [OT]

In their first game as reigning CHL champions, the Lions led 2-1 in the third period but Bremerhaven came back to spoil the party. Jan Urbas assisted on fellow Slovene Miha Verlič’s tying goal in the third period and then scored the overtime winner, ending a wild back-and-forth sequence.

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 3 – GKS Tychy (POL) 1

Tied 1-1 heading into the last minute, this game looked like it was headed for overtime but captain Thomas Raffl scored twice – the game winner and an empty-netter – to cap off a three-point game.

Ex-NHLer Michael Raffl Joins Brother In Austria

Austrian winger Michael Raffl, 36, has signed a one-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg, the ICEHL club announced on Thursday.

Saturday’s games:

Luleå Hockey (SWE) – SC Bern (SUI)

Storhamar Dragons (NOR) – Sparta Prague (CZE)

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) – KalPa Kuopio (GER)

Belfast Giants (EIHL) – Ilves Tampere (FIN)

Grenoble Brûleurs de Loups (FRA) – EV Zug (SUI)

KAC Klagenfurt (AUT) – Eisbären Berlin (GER)

