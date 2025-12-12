Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Impresses at WJC Division I

Norway is well on its way to winning the WJC Division I and earning promotion to next year’s World Juniors, led in part by Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar. On Tuesday, Norway routed Kazakhstan 10–2, with Koblar posting three goals and five points. Norway can secure a spot at next year’s World Juniors with a win over Slovenia in the final round of games.

Tinus Luc Koblar’s success comes as little surprise given how he has stood out in the SHL this fall. He has earned a regular spot on a team battling relegation, no small feat for an 18-year-old. A year ago, Koblar was off the radar for many ahead of the draft. Toronto’s decision to select him in the second round raised some eyebrows, but Koblar has done everything he can so far to show the Leafs made the right call.

Koblar is a big two-way forward with good vision. He has a strong ability to use his frame effectively to protect the puck both in transition and in the offensive zone. That allows him to consistently come away with possession, even though he largely lacks high-end skill. Defensively, Koblar shows good effort and strong team commitment in the way he backchecks. If he can continue to develop his defensive positioning, there is upside for him as a future bottom-six forward.

Another player who has been productive for Norway at the WJC Division I tournament is 2026 NHL Draft–eligible Niklas Aaram-Olsen. He’s also coming off a strong season, with 14 goals and 24 points in 18 games in Sweden’s U20 league. His biggest weapon is his shot and his willingness to use it. With the puck, Aaram-Olsen is at his best, showing skill in his puck handling and confidence in shooting situations.

For him to push into first-round consideration, however, he would need to show more play-driving ability and stronger play away from the puck. The skill and goal scoring are clearly there, but Aaram-Olsen will need to become a more complete player to climb draft boards.

Czechia & Sweden Open Swiss Hockey Games With Wins

Olympic roster hopes ride on the Euro Hockey Tour. Czechia and Sweden claim opening wins in pre-Olympic international contests.