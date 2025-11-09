Canadian goaltender Malcom Subban, 31, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the current season with Dynamo Pardubice, the Czech Extraliga club announced on Sunday.

This is Subban’s first contract to play in Europe.

Pardubice already has a capable starting netminder in veteran Roman Will, who played four seasons in North America and one NHL game with the Colorado Avalanche. According to club sports director Petr Sýkora, this season’s compressed schedule requires more goaltending depth.

“This season is unique, as it will be interrupted by the Olympic break,” said Sýkora. “We have a demanding schedule before and after it starts, and we want to go into it with an experienced goaltending duo. We’re glad that we managed to reach an agreement with Malcolm. We believe that together with Roman Will, they will create a balanced and stable pair.”

Born in Toronto, Malcom is the younger brother of long-time NHL defenseman turned broadcaster P.K. Subban. Malcom played junior hockey for the Belleville Bulls of the OHL and was drafted in the first round, 24th overall, by the Boston Bruins in 2012.

Vladimír Sobotka Changes Czech Teams

Veteran Czech forward Vladimír Sobotka is moving one Czech Extraliga contender to another. The 37-year-old is leaving Sparta Prague, where he played for five seasons and was captain last year, to Dynamo Pardubice, <a href="https://www.hcdynamo.cz/clanek.asp?id=Dynamo-posili-Vladimir-Sobotka-14491">the latter club announced on Wednesday</a>.

Between 2014 and 2024, Subban played 87 NHL games for the Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets, compiling a record of 36-34-9 with a goals-against average of 3.10, a save percentage of .898 and three shutouts.

Subban also spent time in the organizations of the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators, spending last season in the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He remained a free agent until signing with Pardubice.

Internationally, Subban represented Canada at the 2011 IIHF U-18 World Championship and at the 2013 World Juniors.

Subban joins a high-profile Pardubice team that includes ex-NHLers Vladimír Sobotka, Lukáš Sedlák, Jakub Lauko, Libor Hájek, Martin Kaut, John Ludvig, Roman Červenka, Miloš Keleman and Jiří Smejkal. The team currently sits third in the 14-team Extraliga with 36 points in 21 games.

Czech Icon, National Team Captain Receives Contract Extension

Czech veteran Roman Červenka defies age, signing through 2028. His elite scoring and leadership ensure continued national team impact.