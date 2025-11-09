Petr Sikora On Canadian Fans: ‘I Hope They Will Boo Again’

At last year’s IIHF World Junior Championship, Petr Sikora was a key member of the Czech team that won the bronze medal, recording seven points in seven games. This year, he will return to the tournament as one of the team’s leaders.

“I’m really excited,” he said during this year’s U-20 Five Nations Tournament in Piešťany, Slovakia, where the Czechs finished second behind Sweden with a 3-1 record. “Last year, it was incredible, so we must repeat that.”

Czechia’s quarterfinal win over Canada was particularly memorable for Sikora, who was the talk of the hockey world in its aftermath. Sikora, who turned 19 that very day, opened the scoring just 43 seconds in, assisted on the game-winning power-play goal with 40 seconds remaining, and in the middle was accused of embellishing a hit by Cole Beaudoin – one which saw the Canadian expelled from the game for kneeing.

For the rest of that game, and throughout Czechia’s semifinal and bronze-medal games, Sikora was booed mercilessly by the Ottawa fans.

“Yeah, it’s a good memory, fun time,” he smiled when the incident was brought up. “I hope they will boo again.”

As it so happens, Czechia and Canada will face off against each other on the opening night of the tournament, Dec. 26, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn. As the Twin Cities are just 480 km (about 300 miles) from the Canadian border, there will be a very strong Canadian contingent in attendance, so Sikora might get his wish.

Sikora describes himself as “a good forechecker who likes to be everywhere on the ice and be uncomfortable for the opponents.” He feels that the smaller North American rinks suit his style, which is another reason he’s looking forward to another overseas event.

Nonetheless, Sikora decided to play professional hockey this season. Somewhat ironically, he suffered a leg injury in last year’s Extraliga playoffs and missed part of this season as well. In nine top-league games for Oceláři Třinec, he has two goals and three assists with two penalty minutes and is a plus-3. At the Five Nations Tournament, Sikora led the Czech team with six points in three games.

A sixth-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2024, he figures next season might be when he makes the jump overseas and plays in the AHL.

“I’ll try it,” he shrugged. “If I make it, I’ll be happy. If not, I’ll go back (to Czechia). I think that’s the plan for next year.”

