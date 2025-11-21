Red Wings Prospect Michal Svrček Loaned to Sweden’s Second Tier

Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Svrček has been loaned from the SHL to Västerås in Sweden’s second division. The move comes after Svrček averaged just 2:26 of ice time across his 12 SHL games this season.







The loan allows Svrček to move freely between Brynäs in the SHL, their junior team, and HockeyAllsvenskan club Västerås. The move should do him a lot of good, as he showed last season that he can already hold his own at the professional level. Despite his smaller frame, he has proved he can play a physical game against grown men and was an energy boost for Brynäs down the stretch last spring.

This season, Svrček has dressed for 12 SHL games, but the ice time simply hasn’t been there for him to take the next step in his development. For players on the verge of breaking into the professional level, returning to the Swedish junior league is often not an ideal option. The level of competition varies widely, and the game lacks the physical edge needed to prepare a player for the challenges ahead.

Earlier this fall, Brynäs denied that a loan was even being considered, but the tone has shifted. Here’s what Brynäs sporting director Johan Alcén had to say about the move to HockeyAllsvenskan.

“This makes it possible for both us and Michal to have him play with the men’s team, the U20 team, and in Västerås. Previously, that wasn’t an option, but we now see it as a good opportunity for Michal to get ice time in HockeyAllsvenskan when we feel it’s the right fit,” said Brynäs’ sporting director Johan Alcén.

Brynäs announced that Svrček is expected to be in the lineup tonight when Västerås takes on Vimmerby.

