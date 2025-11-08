Saturday's U18 and U20 Five Nations Recap

It was another entertaining day at the U18 and U20 Five Nations tournaments. At the U20 level, Czechia remain undefeated, while Sweden have now won all three of their games at the U18 tournament. Read more about today’s international junior action below.





U20 Five Nations

Finland U20 3-6 Switzerland U20

Switzerland earned a surprising win on Saturday night at the U20 Five Nations, defeating Finland. Undrafted forward Jamiro Reber scored his second goal of the game early in the third period to make it 4–3, which stood as the game-winner. He later added an empty-netter to complete the hat trick and seal a 6–3 victory.

1st 04:17 1–0 Finland, Jokinen M. (Piiparinen J., Parssinen J.)

1st 13:26 1–1 Switzerland, Borradori N. (Mottard P., Meier G.) PP

2nd 16:50 2–1 Finland, Somervuori J. (Joki A., Westergard M.) PP

2nd 17:11 2–2 Switzerland, Reber J. (Aeschlimann M.)

3rd 04:24 2–3 Switzerland, Korbler K. (Lehmann N., Mottard P.)

3rd 07:41 3–3 Finland, Westergard M. (Somervuori J., Boelius L.) PP

3rd 11:37 3–4 Switzerland, Reber J. (Waidacher B., Geisser M.)

3rd 18:11 3–5 Switzerland, Waidacher B. SH EN

3rd 19:22 3–6 Switzerland, Reber J. (Meier G.) EN

Habs Prospect Aatos Koivu Disappointed With Five Nations Performance, Was 'Maybe Thinking A Litte Bit Too Much'

Koivu admits that making Finland's World Junior squad was on his mind, and that had a negative impact on his performance at the Five Nations Tournament.



Slovakia U20 2-5 Czechia U20

Czechia remained undefeated at the U20 Five Nations with a win over host nation Slovakia on Saturday. Boston Bruins 2025 fourth-round pick Vashek Blanár opened the scoring in the second period, and Czechia quickly added two more to set the tone. Slovakia cut the deficit with two goals in the third period, but Czechia still closed out the game comfortably.

2nd 00:51 0–1 Czechia, Blanar V. (Jung S.)

2nd 06:23 0–2 Czechia, Kubiesa M. (Svec M., Cihar V.) PP

2nd 09:23 0–3 Czechia, Cihar V. (Tomek P., Kubiesa M.)

3rd 07:43 1–3 Slovakia, Dubravik J. (Chrenko T., Goljer A.) PP

3rd 09:32 1–4 Czechia, Zemlicka R. (Chludil D.)

3rd 12:13 2–4 Slovakia, Goljer A. (Dubravik J.)

3rd 17:03 2–5 Czechia, Cihar V. (Tomek P.)





U18 Five Nations

USA U18 10-2 Czechia U18

Despite Czechia opening the scoring, the United States earned a dominant win at the U18 Five Nations. The Americans pulled away to a 5–2 lead in the second period and added five more goals to seal the final result.

1st 12:09 0–1 Czechia, Tomanek M. (Novak F., Hrouda O.) PP

1st 13:26 1–1 USA, Plante V. (Mutryn C., Schairer L.) PP

1st 18:47 2–1 USA, Francisco A.J. (Nelson S., Cullen W.) PP

2nd 01:07 3–1 USA, Berchild M. (Schairer L., Beuker D.)

2nd 02:46 3–2 Czechia, Schmied M. (Fodor J.)

2nd 07:59 4–2 USA, Glance J. (Cullen W., Francisco A.J.) PP

2nd 19:46 5–2 USA, Francisco A.J. (Bogas N., Glance J.)

3rd 02:10 6–2 USA, Mutryn C. (Berchild M., Plante V.) PP

3rd 08:58 7–2 USA, Garcia A.

3rd 10:37 8–2 USA, Garcia A. SH

3rd 14:21 9–2 USA, Zajic L. (George B.)

3rd 15:25 10–2 USA, Garcia A.





Sweden U20 4-1 Finland U20

Sweden remain undefeated at the Five Nations on home ice. Early season draft riser Alexander Command opened the scoring in the first period, but Finland tied it up in the second. Nils Bartholdsson’s goal in the third made it 2–1, and Sweden later added two empty-netters to secure the win.

1st 04:51 1–0 Sweden, Command A.

2nd 17:15 1–1 Finland, Parkkali J. (Miilunpohja R., Laatikainen M.)

3rd 10:16 2–1 Sweden, Bartholdsson N. (Nordmark M., Elofsson A.)

3rd 18:10 3–1 Sweden, Nordmark M. EN

3rd 18:29 4–1 Sweden, Karlsson O. EN

Johan Rosén: Sweden Brings Strong U18 Group Into the Five Nations

The Hockey News’ Jacob Smeds speaks with head coach Johan Rosén as Team Sweden brings a deep U18 group into the Five Nations Tournament.