Seattle Kraken Prospect Loke Krantz Signs SHL Extension

After a strong start to the season, Seattle Kraken prospect Loke Krantz has signed a new contract with Linköping in the Swedish SHL. The deal runs through 2028, though Krantz can leave to join the Kraken if the organization decides to bring him over.







Loke Krantz was selected in the seventh round, 218th overall, in this summer’s draft. Standing at 6-foot-2 and a solid 201 pounds, he already has an imposing frame. Krantz is at his best when he uses that size to his advantage, playing the game like a true power forward.

Krantz’s upside was on full display during his SHL debut earlier this fall. After a late injury in warmups, he was called into the lineup and logged just over eight minutes for Linköping. Few junior players manage to make an impact in their first SHL appearance, but Krantz was a welcome exception. He showed strength along the boards and earned his first SHL point after winning a puck deep in the offensive zone and setting up a teammate in the slot.

Krantz is happy to have signed a new contract with Linköping and shared his thoughts with the club’s own media channels.

“It feels amazing. It’s really exciting to get the chance to play at such a high level. The coaches have shown a lot of confidence in me, and I’ve fitted into the group really well. I’ve felt welcome and comfortable here from day one,” Krantz said on the club’s website.

Linköping as a club is also very pleased to have Loke Krantz signed for another two years. That’s something their assistant GM, and former (Mighty) Ducks player, Tony Mårtensson emphasizes.

“Loke is a powerful player who is tough to play against and has a great shot. We really like his character, how he always puts the team first and gives everything on every shift. He was drafted this summer and has taken big steps this season. We’re very happy that he’s already shown he can contribute at the SHL level, and we hope he continues to develop,” said assistant GM Tony Mårtensson.

Despite the contract extension with the SHL club, most of Krantz’s playing time this season has come with Linköping’s junior team, where he continues to show his upside. In a more offensive role at the junior level, his strong shot has been his biggest weapon, resulting in 11 goals in 14 games in the Swedish junior league. The environment also gives him a good opportunity to refine his game as a defensively minded power forward; the role he’s likely to fill if he reaches the NHL one day.

Early Season Draft Risers in Sweden

With November’s international tournaments wrapped up, it’s time to look back at early-season draft risers. Jacob Smeds spotlights three draft-eligible prospects who’ve boosted their stock for the 2026 NHL Draft: Alexander Command, Elton Hermansson, and Theodor Knights.