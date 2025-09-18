SHL: Anaheim Ducks Goalie Prospect Shines

A couple of NHL goaltending prospects impressed in Thursday’s SHL action. Anaheim Ducks prospect Damian Clara helped put an end to Brynäs’ defensive struggles by posting a shutout. It was a much-needed performance for Brynäs, who had allowed 14 goals across their first two games. For Färjestad, Utah Mammoth prospect Melker Thelin delivered a strong showing as he helped his team to a 5–2 win.

HV71 0 – Brynäs IF 4

It’s been a rough start to the SHL career of Brynäs’ new signing and former Canucks goaltender Collin Delia. After Delia allowed 11 goals in two games, Anaheim Ducks prospect Damian Clara got the nod in net. And he delivered. Clara stopped all 25 shots he faced as Brynäs earned their first win of the season with a 4–0 victory over HV71. It was a welcome relief for the Gävle club, which entered the season with high expectations after several notable offseason additions.

“I was a bit nervous. I tried to play it simple and had luck on my side,” said Damian Clara to TV4 after the game.

SHL: Habs, Knights Prospects Shine Again

Luleå continue to impress, and so do their NHL prospects. Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson scored three goals and an assist in the season opener. Today he added three more assists, already surpassing his point total from last year. Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak also stood out, scoring for the second game in a row.

Linköping HC 3 – Djurgårdens IF 5

Djurgården continue to impress after earning promotion from the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan to the SHL. On Thursday night, they picked up their second straight win. Jesper Pettersson opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, helping Djurgården to another strong performance.

Part 2: Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International continues its deep dive into Swedish prospects eligible for the 2026 draft. Here are 10 more intriguing names to keep an eye on this season.

Luleå HF 1 – Rögle BK 2

The defending champions Luleå had opened the season with two impressive wins, scoring a total of 12 goals. However, their winning streak came to an end on Thursday night with a loss to Rögle in Ängelholm. Luleå scored late to cut the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to come away with any points.

Canadiens Prospect Turning Heads in the SHL

Habs prospect Filip Eriksson stole the show on Game Day 1 of the SHL. With three goals and an assist, he was the standout player on opening day, outshining hyped names like Nicklas Bäckström and Jakub Vrana. Here’s a closer look at Eriksson’s journey since being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

Malmö Redhawks 5 – Leksands IF 4 (OT)

The dramatic turnarounds in this year’s SHL keep coming. On Tuesday, Brynäs squandered a 4–0 lead in a loss, and now it was Leksand’s turn to let a big lead slip away. Less than seven minutes into the game, Leksand was up 3 to 0, but Malmö stormed back. Just five minutes into the second period, the game was tied. After 60 minutes the score was 4 to 4, and Janne Kuokkanen secured the win for Malmö in overtime.

Skellefteå AIK 2 – Färjestad BK 5

Utah Mammoth goaltending prospect Melker Thelin got his second career start for Färjestad. Thelin stopped 27 of 29 shots and was a key part of Färjestad’s win. He held Skellefteå off the scoresheet until seven minutes into the third period, by which time Färjestad was up 2 to 1. They later pulled away to secure a 5 to 2 victory on the road.

“Emil (Larmi) is our number one and starting goaltender, he will play the most games. Thelin is there behind him, pushing, developing, and always wanting to play. We trust both of them,” said Färjestad’s head coach Jörgen Jönsson to Värmlands Folkblad on Wednesday.

Timrå IK 2 – Växjö Lakers 1

Timrå won their home opener in a low-scoring game against Växjö, ending Växjö’s winning streak after two straight victories to start the season. Didrik Strömberg scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of the second period. Växjö managed only four shots in the third period, and Timrå held on for the win. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg continued his strong start to the season for Timrå, picking up an assist and now sitting at three points in as many games.

Örebro HK 1 – Frölunda HC 2

Frölunda kept their perfect start alive and now have two wins in as many games. They tied the game in the final minute of the second period, and Filip Cederqvist scored the game-winner midway through the third.

After a strong start to the junior season, 2026 draft-eligible prospect Niklas Aaram-Olsen was included in Örebro’s lineup, but the Norwegian did not get any ice time and will have to wait for his official debut.