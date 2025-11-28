SHL: Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Back on the Scoresheet

In yesterday’s SHL action, Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell was back with both well-earned ice time and a goal. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg and Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar also found the back of the net. Read more about standout prospect performances in today’s SHL roundup.







Anton Frondell breaks drought as increased ice time pays off

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell was back on the scoresheet after a brief dry spell. Despite a strong start to the season, Djurgården has given him limited minutes in recent weeks. In Tuesday’s game he was listed as the thirteenth forward, but with just over 17 minutes he was close to a season high last night. The increased ice time paid off. Early in the second period, Frondell showed his nose for the net when he fired a surprising shot after pulling off a spin-o-rama near the goal line.

Frondell has been one of Djurgården’s most dangerous forwards whenever he’s been given the chance. Their occasionally limited usage of the young talent is, according to the team, a way to avoid fatigue over a demanding season.





Loke Krantz’s physical dominance fuels another standout performance

Seattle Kraken prospect Loke Krantz has been one of the SHL’s hottest juniors in recent weeks. With his large frame and high-intensity style, the forward has been effective on the forecheck and difficult to handle in front of the opposing net. Yesterday’s game against Brynäs was no exception. Krantz played a major part in Linköping’s first goal, as his drive to the net opened up space for a teammate to shoot. He kept the same pace throughout the night and stood out with his physical presence every time he stepped on the ice. Even though he hasn’t represented Sweden since the U17 level, he may be playing himself into a World Juniors roster spot.





Leafs’ bold draft bet paying off as Tinus Luc Koblar shines

Tinus Luc Koblar was a surprisingly high pick for Toronto in this summer’s draft (round 2, 64th overall). So far it’s looked like a brilliant move by the Leafs, as Koblar has been one of the season’s standout surprises in the SHL. His team Leksand has dealt with injuries, and with a thin roster to begin with, several juniors have been given opportunities. Among them, Koblar has been the one standing out the most. With his strong vision and large frame, he has been effective in both directions. The most impressive part of his game is his ability to carry and protect the puck even in tight spaces. While he may lack top-end finesse, he has still been an offensive factor and an energy boost for his team.





Other notable prospect performances

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg was also back on the scoresheet in the SHL. In the opening seconds of the second period, Genborg opportunistically stole the puck in the neutral zone and buried it for his eighth of the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen continues to earn minutes with Örebro in the SHL. In yesterday’s game he produced a great solo effort, taking over the puck in the neutral zone, beating a defenseman, and burying his own rebound. The goal was Steen’s fifth in the SHL this season.

Draft-eligible top prospect Ivar Stenberg continues his dominant run of games in the SHL. With an assist yesterday, he has now recorded points in seven straight. His 0.95 points per game is the highest ever by a draft-eligible player in the SHL with more than 20 games played.

