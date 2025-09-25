SHL: Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Shows Promise

In today’s SHL action, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Noel Fransén showed his skill with a slick move at the offensive blue line. His goal helped Färjestad to a 4–3 win over Frölunda.

Elsewhere, Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar scored his first SHL goal, while Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson continued his strong season for Luleå.



Färjestad BK 4 – Frölunda HC 3

Previously undefeated Frölunda came to Karlstad on Thursday to take on Färjestad. Just two days earlier they had blown out newly promoted Djurgården 11–2. In today’s game, it was Färjestad who had the better start, carrying a 1–0 lead into the first intermission.

Färjestad kept the pressure on in the second period. Midway through the frame, they had stretched the lead to 4–0 after three quick goals. Carolina Hurricanes 2024 third-round pick Noel Fransén made it 4–0 with a shot from the point. Fransén showed slick moves along the blue line, using his hips to shift sideways before firing the puck home.





Frölunda pulled one back late in the second period to make it 4–1, but their goal scorer Theodor Niederbach was not satisfied during the second intermission.

“Färjestad is much hotter than us. They win more battles, get the puck deep on us, and build their offense from that. We have a lot more to give.” He continues describing the game: “It’s here in the second period that they’re better than us and score a few goals,” says the Detroit Red Wings draft pick.

Hurricanes prospect and Färjestad defenseman Noel Fransén, on the other hand, was all smiles.

“I think we’re playing well. We get them deep, and I don’t think they create too much in our zone.” He continues by describing himself as a defenseman: “It’s in the offensive zone that I’m at my best. There I can carry the puck and use my skating. At the same time, I can keep working on the things I need to, like in my own zone. I think I’ve made progress this year,” says Noel Fransén to TV4.

Frölunda scored twice in the third and pushed Färjestad late in the game, but the visitors from Gothenburg could get no closer than 4–3. It was a big win for Färjestad.

HV71 3 – Timrå IK 4

It’s a tough start to the SHL season for HV71. After falling to Timrå, they’ve now opened the year with five straight losses. HV did hold a 2–1 lead after a strong first period, but Timrå pulled away with three unanswered goals in the second. The visitors held on for a 4–3 win.

Leksands IF 8 – Skellefteå AIK 5

Leksand put together a dominant first period against Skellefteå. The home side from Dalarna opened the scoring after four minutes, but the real breakthrough came 15 minutes in. Holding a 2–1 lead, they stepped on the gas and struck three times in the next five minutes to make it 5–1 after the opening frame. The fifth goal came from Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar, who carried the puck all the way from his own zone.

The goals kept coming in this one. Skellefteå pulled closer, but Leksand held on to secure an 8–5 win.

Luleå HF 2 – Djurgårdens IF 4

Djurgården visited the defending champions Luleå after suffering a humiliating loss on Tuesday. Luleå opened the scoring just three minutes in, forcing Djurgården coach Robert Kimby to call a timeout. The move sparked his team, and draft-eligible Viggo Björck tied the game before the period was over. The second period went scoreless, but Djurgården struck twice early in the third to take control. That proved enough for the win, even though Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson pulled one back late. Eriksson continues his strong start to the season with four goals and eight points in five games.

Malmö Redhawks 5 – Brynäs IF 2

Brynäs have struggled defensively in this year’s SHL, and the game against Malmö was no exception. They did manage to jump out to a 2–0 lead, but it only led to yet another collapse. Malmö battled back and finished with a 5–2 win.

Rögle BK 0 – Linköping HC 2

Linköping entered the game in full crisis mode after four straight losses to start the season. They came out strong, but the first period still ended scoreless. In the middle frame, Linköping finally found the breakthrough and later sealed the win with an empty-netter in the dying seconds. A massive victory for LHC.

Växjö Lakers 4 – Örebro HK 1

Växjö have opened the SHL season in fine form under new head coach Björn Hellkvist. With today’s win over Örebro, they now sit on 12 points from five games, right behind Frölunda at the top of the table.

Draft-eligible prospect Niklas Aaram-Olsen made his first appearance for Örebro in the game, hopefully just a taste of what’s to come for the talented Norwegian.





SHL: Norwegian Top Prospect Ready for Debut

Norway looks to have another star in the making in Niklas Aaram-Olsen. The skilled forward is now with Örebro in Sweden and has already dressed for two SHL games. In the tough competition he hasn’t seen any ice time yet, but that could change Thursday when Örebro face Växjö.