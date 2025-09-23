SHL: Ivar Stenberg Impresses, Wins Prospect Showdown

Two highly ranked prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft went head-to-head on Tuesday night. On one side was standout forward Ivar Stenberg. On the other stood Viggo Björck, who finished last season by breaking the all-time scoring record in Sweden’s junior league. Also in Djurgården’s lineup were 2025 third-overall pick Anton Frondell and another former first-rounder, Victor Eklund.

Ivar Stenberg was asked about his journey to this point prior to the game.

“It’s about building on last year’s playoffs. There were things that were good and that I wanted to carry forward, even though it’s difficult,” said Ivar Stenberg to TV4 before the game.

Is there any part of your game you still need to develop further?

“It’s about getting better with the puck and in decision-making. I want to be stronger on the puck and know when to make certain decisions. Mostly, it’s about becoming more mature in my game and a bit more grown-up.” He continues: “The coach wants me to play my game and do the things that define me,” said Ivar Stenberg before the game.

The game between Frölunda and Djurgården was the only matchup of the day and drew major interest. The all-time attendance record for an indoor hockey game in Sweden was set, with 13,950 fans packing Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Victor Eklund created the game’s first big chance. He battled his way to the puck and fired a low shot, with Anton Frondell lurking for the rebound. But Frölunda goalie Lars Johansson was there to turn it aside.

It took until the 18th minute for the first goal to arrive. Buffalo Sabres’ 2019 fifth-round pick Filip Cederqvist capitalized on a rebound after a scrambled sequence in front. It all started with a breakaway from Erik Thorell that Magnus Hellberg stopped but couldn’t control the rebound on, allowing Cederqvist to score his second goal of the season. Before the period was over, Max Friberg made it 2–0 for Frölunda, who went into the intermission with a two-goal lead.

During the first intermission, Islanders first-rounder Victor Eklund of Djurgården wasn’t satisfied with the game.

“We’re cutting corners a bit. We’d rather take a wide turn instead of stopping and chasing the puck. That’s what we need to work on.” He continues: “We’re not working at 100%, and that’s something we have to fix before the second period,” said Victor Eklund to TV4 during the first intermission.

Frölunda goal scorer Filip Cederqvist, on the other hand, was much more positive during the intermission.

“Djurgården came out really strong, which was expected on their home ice. They pushed us back, but we kept them fairly well to the outside. Then it was nice to get two goals at the end of the period.” He went on to describe his goal: “I saw that Thorell was open, then the puck bounced out and I was in the right place,” said Filip Cederqvist to TV4.

A strong start to the second period from Anton Frondell

Djurgården struck early in the second period. Chicago’s third-overall pick Anton Frondell worked the puck down into the offensive corner before sliding a slick pass back to Albin Grewe, who fired it into the top corner. Strong plays from both the goal scorer Grewe and the playmaker Frondell.

Midway through the second period, Frölunda restored their two-goal lead through Filip Hasa. Holding the puck confidently at the blue line, Hasa ripped it high past Magnus Hellberg in the Djurgården net. Just a minute later, Frölunda added another goal to lead 4–1.

Before the period was over, Djurgården’s August Berg fired a shot from the blue line to make it 4–2. That gave Djurgården a glimmer of hope, but it was short-lived as Frölunda extended their lead to 5–2.

Stenberg picks up two assists in the third

Frölunda wasted no time getting on the board in the third period. Just 55 seconds in, Filip Cederqvist carried the puck in and set up Jere Innala, who shoveled home the 6–2 goal. The assist gave Cederqvist his fourth point of the game.

A seventh goal followed for Frölunda, with Ivar Stenberg carrying the puck into the zone before moving it along to Theodor Niederbach, who set up Max Lindholm to make it 7–2. Frölunda piled on four more goals to finish with an 11–2 win, while Djurgården looked every bit the newly promoted SHL side. Stenberg picked up another assist on the power-play tally that capped the scoring at 11–2.

Among the young players, Ivar Stenberg and Anton Frondell stood out the most. Frondell had a strong second period, creating a scoring chance and picking up an assist on Albin Grewe’s goal. Stenberg was a constant threat, showing majestic puck control throughout the game. He was rewarded with an assist for carrying the play that led to Frölunda’s 7–2 goal. He also picked up an assist on the final goal after being involved in the power-play setup.