SHL: Red Wings Prospect Noah Dower-Nilsson Scores

Several prospects impressed in Thursday’s SHL action in Sweden. The Hockey News’ Jacob Smeds highlights three players who stood out from Match Day 17.

Among the standouts, Red Wings prospect Noah Dower-Nilsson continued his strong start to the season. Highly touted draft-eligible defenseman Malte Gustafsson also made his SHL debut, while Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson continued his rich vein of form.

Red Wings prospect Noah Dower-Nilsson finds the back of the net

Detroit Red Wings prospect Noah Dower-Nilsson has taken some nice steps this season, and on Thursday he found the back of the net. He now has three goals and eight points in 14 games; a clear improvement from his 10 points in 35 games last season.

The undersized forward has shown greater confidence and presence around the opposing net this season. That has earned him a regular spot in one of the team’s offensive lines, which has benefited his production. Hopefully, this strong start to the season is just the beginning for Dower-Nilsson’s continued progress.

Detroit Red Wings Prospect Eddie Genborg Strikes Again

Jacob Smeds recaps SHL action as NHL prospects Eddie Genborg (Red Wings), Viggo Björck (draft-eligible), Victor Eklund (Islanders), Anton Frondell (Blackhawks) and Noah Steen (Lightning) impress across Sweden.

Draft-eligible Malte Gustafsson debuts in the SHL

Draft-eligible defenseman Malte Gustafsson made his SHL debut yesterday, logging just under four minutes of ice time for HV71. Gustafsson opened the season with an impressive showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and has continued to build on that performance in the Swedish junior league. With a well-rounded game, strong skating, and a large frame, Gustafsson is effective at both ends of the ice. Few defensemen at his size (6'4") move as well as he does, making him a highly projectable talent who could hear his name called in the first round of the draft.

Two-goal night for Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson

Lucas Pettersson delivered his best performance of the season as his Brynäs team defeated Skellefteå. The Anaheim Ducks prospect has been paired with star center Nicklas Bäckström and former Duck Jakob Silfverberg, and he has fit in seamlessly on that line. Despite his young age, Pettersson processes the game well and showed off his strong shot with two goals and an assist in yesterday’s win.

Nicklas Bäckström has previously spoken highly of the young Pettersson.

“You can see that he’s growing and improving all the time. Confidence is such a big part of sports, and you can really see that he’s full of it right now. It’s great to see that in a young player,” Bäckström said about Lucas Pettersson, adding, “It’s also really fun to play with him. He’s an incredible player.”

Sweden’s Roster for the World U17 Hockey Challenge

Sweden’s U17 roster brings top young talent to the World U17 Hockey Challenge, including Milan Sundström and Oliver Sundberg, aiming to shine on the global stage.