SHL: Seattle Kraken Prospect Zeb Forsfjäll Stands Out

Among the prospects who impressed most in the SHL on Saturday were the Kraken’s Zeb Forsfjäll and draft-eligibles Malte Gustafsson and Ivar Stenberg. Forsfjäll scored his first two goals of the season, while Gustafsson and Stenberg made their mark. Read more about it in today’s SHL prospect roundup.







Seattle Kraken prospect Zeb Forsfjäll shows offensive spark

Seattle Kraken prospect Zeb Forsfjäll had a strong night as he scored his first two goals of the season on Saturday. Forsfjäll was drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall, in 2023 and has been a regular in the SHL ever since. Even at the time of the draft, it was clear he wasn’t projected to become an offensive centerman. Instead, he leans on his mature two-way game, relying on his hockey sense and discipline. Over time he has also held up better physically despite his limited 5-foot-9 frame. Hopefully Saturday’s production can be the start of a stronger offensive stretch for Forsfjäll.





Draft-eligible Malte Gustafsson earns SHL minutes

Draft-eligible defenseman Malte Gustafsson played his fourth SHL game on Saturday. Young players are often included on SHL rosters without actually seeing the ice, but Gustafsson has played in all four of his appearances. Yesterday he logged 9:21 for HV71 and showed flashes of his strong two-way game in the process.

Gustafsson has an impressive combination of mobility and size with his 6-foot-4 frame. While he has a solid defensive foundation, he also shows real offensive upside. In his first SHL appearances, Gustafsson has been able to carry over the strengths that made him successful at the junior level. He has been aggressive in puck battles and quick to shut down plays. On top of that, his crisp passing and strong puck skills have kept him active offensively.

It’s not common for a draft-eligible defenseman to earn ice time on a team threatened by relegation, but it would be fun to see more of Gustafsson at the SHL level. I believe he has a real chance to grow into a regular at the pro level already this season.





Top prospect Ivar Stenberg gets another point

Top prospect Ivar Stenberg is on an incredible run in the SHL. With an assist on Saturday, he now has points in eight straight games. Over that span he has produced 3 goals and 12 assists.

But Stenberg’s contribution goes beyond the scoresheet. He is the driving force on one of the SHL’s best lines. With his great vision and sense for the game, he repeatedly carries the puck through the neutral zone to set up his teammates. On top of that, he has an elite instinct around the opposing net, making him a player opponents must account for even when he doesn’t have the puck.





Other notable prospect performances

Islanders prospect Victor Eklund picked up an assist in a loss to Malmö. He logged plenty of ice time despite being listed on the fourth line, finishing the game at 16:32.

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg has had a strong season and picked up another assist on Saturday. Genborg continues to be a physical force in both directions and a real pest for opposing defensemen on puck retrievals and in front of the net.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson opened the season at a blistering pace but has cooled off since. Yesterday, however, he was back on the scoresheet with a goal in a loss to Timrå.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen scored for the second straight game. Steen picked up the puck on a counterattack and broke in alone on the opposing goalie. His first shot didn’t go in, but the rebound bounced his way and crossed the line for his sixth goal of the season.

