SHL: Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar Impresses

On SHL Game Day 12, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar stood out with a slick assist and a goal in Leksand’s loss to Brynäs. Another player who continues to impress is Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell, who now has seven goals in his first 11 games. It is an exceptional mark for an 18-year-old in the SHL. Read more about Frondell and other standout performances in today’s SHL Roundup.

Brynäs IF 3-2 Leksands IF

Two struggling teams faced off in Gävle. Brynäs started strong, with Nicklas Bäckström scoring just over a minute in. The score remained 1–0 through the first intermission, though Bäckström wasn’t entirely satisfied heading into the break.

“We came out well in the first ten minutes. Then I think we started to get a bit sloppy in our own zone with our passing. We need to be a bit more solid there.” Bäckström continues describing his goal: “It was a nice setup from Bellows, who poked the puck forward. It was an important first goal.”

Leksand were the better team in the second period, but Brynäs still managed to extend their lead to 2–0. The visitors eventually fought back. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar set up Lukas Vejdemo to make it 2–1, and early in the third Koblar scored himself to tie the game 2–2. But Brynäs answered just 30 seconds later, with Oskar Lindblom restoring the lead at 3–2. That goal stood as the winner, giving Brynäs an important victory that lifts them into a playoff spot in the standings.

Leafs prospect Koblar was a driving force for Leksand throughout the game. In addition to his two points, he generated several chances and could easily have added another goal in what was a fairly open contest.





Leafs Prospect Impresses in Sweden

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar made his professional debut for Leksand on Thursday night. The young forward quickly looked at home in the SHL, scoring his first goal already in the opening period.

Färjestad BK 3-6 Luleå HF

It turned into a high-scoring affair in Karlstad despite two defense-minded teams facing off. Färjestad opened the scoring in the first period, but Luleå tied it early in the second through draft-eligible prospect Casper Juustovaara Karlsson. The young forward added another point as Luleå went on to claim a 6–3 victory.

It was a tough outing for Utah Mammoth goalie prospect Melker Thelin in Färjestad’s net. After giving up five goals, he was pulled ahead of the third period.

HV71 7-3 Djurgårdens IF

HV71 came into the game with just two wins but picked up a much-needed third today. The first period was scoreless, but things opened up in the second. Jonathan Ang struck first to make it 1–0 and later added another as HV71 finished the period ahead 4–2. Ang also collected three assists in what turned into a 7–3 victory for HV71.

Anton Frondell scored one of Djurgården’s goals and continues his strong start to the season. He now has seven goals and nine points through 11 games: an extraordinary tally for an 18-year-old in the SHL.

Malmö Redhawks 2-3 Rögle BK

The evening featured another rivalry clash as Malmö hosted Rögle. The home side struck first to take a 1–0 lead, but Rögle turned the game around in the second period. Their new addition Calvin de Haan, who split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers, scored his first goal in Sweden to put Rögle ahead. Malmö later tied the game 2–2, but Leon Bristedt netted the winner as Rögle secured a 3–2 victory on the road.

Timrå IK 2-1 Skellefteå AIK (OT)

It was a low-scoring affair in Timrå, where the home side pulled out a 2–1 overtime win. Skellefteå struck first through breakout defenseman Pontus Johansson, but Timrå found a response. Anton Wedin scored just his second goal of the season to tie the game, and Emil Pettersson delivered the winner in overtime.

Örebro HK 4-3 Linköping HC (SO)

There was plenty on the line in Örebro with both teams stuck near the bottom of the standings. Linköping started strongest, building a 2–0 lead after the first period. Örebro battled back to tie it 2–2 in the second, only for Linköping to regain the advantage. With just 12 seconds left in regulation, Patrik Puistola scored on a penalty shot to even things up again. Puistola then struck once more in the shootout, sealing a dramatic win for Örebro.

Blackhawks’ Anton Frondell Reflects on Red-Hot Start

<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks">Chicago Blackhawks</a> prospect Anton Frondell is off to an impressive start in the SHL. He has taken the league by storm with his blend of skill and imposing size. In his first 10 games, he has recorded six goals and eight points. Frondell spoke with Swedish outlet TV4 about his strong start ahead of last weekend’s matchup with Leksand.