Six Players, One Builder Among IIHF’s 2026 Hall-Of-Fame Class

The IIHF announced its Hall-of-Fame class for 2026 on Thursday, which includes six players and one builder. The new members will be enshrined on the final day of the 2026 World Championship in Zurich, Switzerland.

As is usually the case, the class has a healthy dose of representation from the host of the World Championship – two of the players and the builder are Swiss citizens.

The four male players being inducted are Canadian center Patrice Bergeron, Swedish defenseman Niklas Kronwall, Austrian winger Thomas Vanek and the recently retired Swiss winger Andres Ambühl. The female players are Swiss goalie Florence Schelling and former Canadian forward and defender Cassie Campbell-Pascall. The builder is Canadian-born former Swiss national team coach Ralph Krueger.

Bergeron and Kronwall are both members of the Triple Gold Club – that is, they have won a Stanley Cup, a World Championship and an Olympic gold medal. Vanek was the first Austrian to captain an NHL team with the Buffalo Sabres, Ambühl is the all-time leader in top-tier World Championship tournaments and games, Campbell-Pascall is a six-time World Champion and captained Canada to two Olympic golds, and Schelling is the holder of numerous longevity records for goalies at the Women’s Worlds.

“The Class of 2026 represents everything the IIHF Hall of Fame stands for—excellence, leadership, longevity, and profound impact on the global game,” said IIHF president Luc Tardif. “These seven honorees have left an enduring legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

