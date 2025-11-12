Slovakia Reveals Olympic Uniforms

Hockey Slovakia revealed on Wednesday the uniform that its team will wear in the men’s tournament of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and at international tournaments beyond.

The Slovak association posted on Instagram photos of national team players Tomáš Tatar and Peter Celharík modelling the blue and white jerseys, respectively.

On first glance, they look quite similar to the ones the team wore when it won the bronze medal in 2022 in Beijing. Upon closer inspection, however, one can see below the red stripe on the front and sleeves the silhouette of a mountain range – the Tatra Mountains, which cover a significant part of Slovakia.

The choice is a nod to the opening line of the Slovak national anthem, Nad Tatrou sa blýska. or “Thunder over the Tatras.”

“The Tatras are more than just mountains to Slovaks – they are a proud symbol of our resilience and perseverance,” said Hockey Slovakia president Miroslav Šatan. “The silhouette of the Tatra peaks will also be a symbolic inspiration for our players who will wear the Slovak jersey at top international events.”

Slovakia will compete in Group B of the Olympic men’s tournament along with Finland, Sweden and Italy.

Other teams that have already revealed their jerseys for the Olympics include Canada and Finland.

